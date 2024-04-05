Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 27-April 2, 2024

March 27

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.

23800 block of 59th Place West: Police investigated a death report at a residence.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen at residence.

21900 block of the Interurban Trail: A report of a suspicious person report was investigated. Police contacted an individual camping next to the trail, offered them resources and asked them to clean up the area. He agreed to clean up and planned to move to a different location.

March 28

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A Child Protective Services investigation was conducted at a residence.

23300 block of Cedar Way: A Child Protective Services investigation was conducted at a residence.

23100 block of 55th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

5200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was investigated.

21200 block of 48th Avenue West: A Child Protective Services investigation was conducted at a residence.

21700 block of 50th Place West: A missing person was reported at a residence.

March 29

22000 block of 64th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

22000 block of the Interurban Trail: Reckless burning was reported.

21700 block of 50th Place West: A Child Protective Services investigation was conducted at a residence.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

5600 block of 234th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at residence.

21800 block of 66th Avenue West: Burglary was reported at a business.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an Adult Protective Services investigation at a residence.

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for several outstanding warrants.

22000 block of 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report at a business. Individuals driving stolen vehicles forced entry into the business and fled prior to police arrival.

March 30

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual tried to set furniture on fire and threatened to kill the victim. He was arrested for several offenses.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault and violation of a court order.

21300 block of 50th Avenue West: Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A court-order violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

March 31

22300 block of 60th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was investigated.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported at a business. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants (physical control) in addition to an outstanding warrant.

April 1

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at residence.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: Burglary was reported at a business.

5400 block of 236th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

23600 block of 54th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was investigated. The case was referred to crisis services.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A person was reported missing from a residence.

April 2

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A suspicious vehicle was reported. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants (physical control) and possession of a controlled substance.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at residence.

6800 block of 220th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was investigated.

5300 block of 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report,

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.