Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 26-April 2, 2021

March 26

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault and malicious mischief after escalating a verbal argument with his sister. The man admitted to throwing his alcoholic beverage on her and also hitting a lamp repeatedly, thereby causing damage, with the intention of agitating her.

22000 block 56th Avenue West: After a male drivr collided with another vehicle in the intersection, officers observed him exhibiting signs of intoxication. After further investigation, he was arrested for DUI.

5900 block of 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI after she showed signs of intoxication during an investigation of her collision with another vehicle.

22600 block 44th Avenue West: Two stolen license plates were recovered from the outside of a vehicle during a traffic stop. The plates attached to the car did not match the registration and it was subsequently determined the driver had not realized someone had stolen his vehicle’s license plates and replaced them with different ones.

4400 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman reported that the catalytic converter had been stolen from her husband’s truck while it was parked at their residence.

March 27

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officer were dispatched to a reported physical domestic violence incident and arrested a woman for assaulting her husband. During the course of a verbal confrontation, she had physically tried to stop him from leaving the residence by grabbing at him and scratching him, drawing blood.

21900 block 40th Place West: A woman reported that her car’s catalytic converter had been stolen overnight.

March 28

4700 block 219th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been stolen overnight. The vehicle also contained a carbon fiber mountain bike valued at $5,000, a roof rack and Thule roof box.

March 29

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted vehicle theft after the owner noticed its hood was open, plastic had been broken off the steering column and the ignition tampered with. There was a drill bit observed on the seat and it appeared that someone had drilled the keyhole on the steering column. The victim also believed that the front passenger fog light was missing and stolen.

March 30

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel after staying past checkout time and refusing staff’s requests for her to leave the room.

22300 block 37th Avenue West: The owner of a Ford F350 truck discovered that its catalytic converter had been stolen. The victim arrived home from work and upon starting the vehicle he heard the exhaust was different than normal. Cost of replacing the part, installation and repairs were estimated to be approximately $1,400.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: During a traffic stop, two stolen license plates were recovered that had been attached to the car’s exterior. Officer observed they did not match the vehicle’s registration and subsequently determined the driver had not previously realized someone had taken her license plates and replaced them with different ones.

March 31

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for criminal trespassing after it was determined that he was staying inside a room at the Studio 6 hotel that had not been rented out by staff. The responding officer believed the man had gained entry to the room through an open window.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: An officer was dispatched to a vehicle theft report after the owner discovered his silver Toyota Prius had been stolen from the apartment’s parking lot. The man had multiple outstanding warrants and was later placed under arrest.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was verbally trespassed from the 7-11 following an employee’s complaint of him loitering outside the store and panhandling.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A woman who said she is of Filipino descent reported that a man driving a red car had rolled down his window and shouted a racist comment at her and her daughter while they were out walking.

April 1

24100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported after the owner noticed her glove box, which had previously been locked, was damaged. She did not believe that anything had been taken from the car and estimated the damage to be approximately $100.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported fraudulent activity on his checking account after noticing $2,954 had been removed from it in ATM transactions. The man said he was still in possession of his debit card and had no idea how someone would have gotten a different card.

7200 block 288th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after a homeowner discovered someone had kicked in the dog door, breaking its hinges, which was located on the back door of her residence. She said that nothing seemed to be missing and it did not appear the suspect entered the home.

April 2

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault and an outstanding warrant after she had thrown a wooden garden gnome at her boyfriend during the course of a verbal argument. The thrown gnome struck him in the head, causing an observed small split in the skin and drawing blood.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell