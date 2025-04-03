Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 26-April 1, 2025

March 26
21700 block Highway 99: A subject was creating a disturbance at a business and was arrested for harassment and an outstanding warrant.
21400 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for violation of a court order.
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business. The investigation continues.
22400 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a burglary reported at a business. The investigation is ongoing.
23800 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
March 27
22400 block 44th Avenue West: The investigation continues for a burglary reported at a business.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A motorist who was stopped for moving violations was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A missing person was reported at a residence.
4300 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.
March 28
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21200 block 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
22500 block 68th Place West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
23500 block 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
March 29
4900 block 238th Place West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.
22300 block 51st Avenue West: A missing person was reported at a residence.
March 30
6000 block Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a business.
21600 block 60th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person; they were arrested for an outstanding warrant and possessing a controlled substance.
March 31
21700 block SR99: A suspicious person who possessed a controlled substance was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21900 block 64th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
22000 block 56th Avenue West: A motorist who was stopped for equipment violations was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.
6000 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for harassment.
April 1
6000 block of Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
22100 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health report.
4900 block 238th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported at a residence.
22300 block 70th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
