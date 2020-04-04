Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 25-April 1, 2020

March 25

21200 block 58th Avenue West: A man reported that his vehicle had been struck overnight while it was parked near his residence. According to the man, the driver’s side rear panel had been struck and the damage was valued at under $1,000.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Safeway store employees reported a woman stole candy.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he became physically abusive with his girlfriend. According to the woman, the man grabbed her, hit her multiple times and was verbally abusive. Police also confiscated a gun the man had in his possession.

March 26

4300 block Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Safeway after a woman stole miscellaneous grocery items including meat, ice cream, chips and diapers valued at $200.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to multiple reports of a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman at a residence. When police arrived, officers said they couldn’t hear arguing inside the apartment. Police knew the woman in the residence and knew there was a no-contact order against her boyfriend. The woman denied the officers entry to the residence and denied that the man was inside. Due to a lack of evidence, no arrests were made.

March 27

21900 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner of Washwork coin laundry said that unknown suspect(s) damaged his business and stole money from the machines. He reported one machine and five dryers were damaged when the suspect(s) pried open the coin boxes. The front doors were also damaged in an attempt to gain entry. The damage was valued at $1,650 and the theft was valued at $1,000.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between a man and his ex-girlfriend. The two are homeless and living in the man’s vehicle. According to both parties, no physical assault occurred.

March 29

21500 block 54th Avenue West: Police conducted a civil standby for a man who was trying to jump start his vehicle, which was located at his ex-girlfriend’s residence. According to the man, his ex-girlfriend was initiating a verbal argument about the vehicle. The man was unable to get the vehicle started and agreed to come back another day.

4700 block 227th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a woman and her daughter. According to the daughter, her mother struck her across the face and grabbed her hair. The mother denied hitting her daughter, but said she slapped her in the mouth in a “non-assaultive” manner because she was shouting profanities. No arrests were made.

March 30

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle had been prowled and his wallet was stolen. He also told police that the suspect(s) used his stolen bank card to make online purchases totaling $262.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported that she was the victim of online fraud after she responded to a job posting on Facebook. According to the woman, the person online told her to purchase a $25 Ebay gift card and send the information. After following instructions, the Facebook post was removed.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at AM/PM gas station after a man and woman broke into a clothing donation bin and stole from it. According to the store employee, the couple were driving a U-Haul truck.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: The property manager of a building complex — including O’Houlies Pub — reported the building was tagged with graffiti. She estimated the cost to remove the graffiti was $4,000.

March 31

21500 block 54th Place West: A woman reported a disturbance at her residence after her ex-boyfriend showed up outside and would not leave. When police arrived, the man was working on a vehicle in front of the residence. He told police that his ex-girlfriend threatened to have the vehicle towed if he did not remove it. No threats or physical assault were reported.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said her backpack was stolen from her baby’s stroller at Veteran’s Park. She told police that her wallet was inside the backpack at the time of the theft.

April 1

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a man reported his girlfriend had taken his gun from him. According to police, the man was “noticeably intoxicated.” The man’s girlfriend confirmed he had been drinking and told police that was why she took the gun.

24100 block 57th Place West: Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle parked near a residence. The vehicle was scraped on the right portion of the front bumper, there was a crack to the passenger side mirror and a scrape on the passenger door. The damage was valued at $1,000.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A random license plate check on a parked vehicle revealed the vehicle had been stolen.

— Compiled by Cody Sexton