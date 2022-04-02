Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 23-31, 2022

March 23

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: The owner of a truck reported that its rear license plate was stolen. The victim also noticed a license plate on the ground next to his vehicle, which was later determined to have been reported as stolen out of Lake Forest Park.

March 24

19700 block 68th Avenue West in Lynnwood: Police used a remote drone to assist the Lynnwood Police Department with locating two of the four suspects who were all caught and are in custody for the reported burglary of a firearm.

22000 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported. A juvenile walking home from Mountlake Terrace High School was struck by a white sedan while crossing the street at a signaled crosswalk. The victim stated the vehicle had slowed down, but did not come to a complete stop, and then struck the teen in the right leg. The victim was able to continued across the crosswalk. The white sedan drove off southbound on 44th Avenue West. The victim walked home and was subsequently evaluated by medics, who did not find any significant injuries.

March 25

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A theft in progress was reported after a resident on his way to work observed two men had put a car jack beneath his neighbor’s van in an attempt to steal its catalytic converter. The resident started honking his vehicle’s horn and the two suspects fled in a gray Infiniti vehicle with damage on its passenger side. He followed them for a short distance and the suspect vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on 236th Street Southwest. A search of the area was unable to locate it. The suspects were not successful in taking the catalytic converter.

21900 block 43rd Court West: The owner of a 2018 Coachmen Pursuit RV said the vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen sometime in the last week. The cost of repairs was estimated at $2,700.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported at the Studio 6 hotel. An employee said that a suspect had looked through clothes in the laundry room before he then broke open one of the machines and took around $20 in coins. The suspect also cut the power cable to the security camera located in the laundry room and then left on foot. He was described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wearing all gray. A check of the area for the suspect was unsuccessful.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man initially suspected of DUI, who attempted to escape from police in the Studio 6 hotel parking lot, was arrested on several charges including two counts of second-degree assault with a weapon after he rammed two patrol vehicles with a stolen truck he was driving. The suspect also collided with five other vehicles located in the parking lot and he was subsequently found to be in possession of large amounts of narcotics and cash. More details about the incident can be viewed here.

March 26

4400 block 231st Place Southwest: A woman was observed on surveillance video trying to open a residence’s garage doors overnight. The suspect was described as an Asian female, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing glasses, a black shirt and pants, white shoes and a red backpack.

22900 block 40th Place West: A resident reported that all of the mailboxes on the street outside of her residence were open and that she was missing mail.

23600 block 54th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject for domestic violence assault after the suspect escalated an argument with their wife by forcing a bedroom door open, which caused her to fall and suffer a minor injury. A small abrasion was observed on the woman’s elbow.

5200 block 232nd Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported in which a man was observed on surveillance video walking by a residence’s side door. He then appeared to take a picture of the door before leaving the property.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that someone had stolen her car keys after she had left them on her vehicle for a short time to go inside her apartment.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: The owner of a Toyota 4Runner reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen while the vehicle was parked outside of the Cinebarre movie theatre. The victim estimated the cost of replacing the vehicle’s part would be $1,000.

March 27

4400 block 228th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported after a resident returned home to find his bedroom window was open and its screen had been removed. He then noticed two containers of jewelry valued at approximately $19,000 were missing from the bedroom. Upon entering his kitchen, the victim observed that its sliding glass door was also open. A woven tablecloth was missing from his table and a silver teapot had been taken from a nearby shelf.

4500 block 227th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported after the victim discovered that a Garmin GPS he valued at approximately $50 had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at the EZ Deli Mart after a female suspect had passed a counterfeit $100 bill to an employee.

4400 block 231st Place Southwest: Two residents observed a female suspect on surveillance video trying to open their home’s garage doors. She had also previously tried to break into their garage on March 26. The residents confronted the woman, who then walked away westbound. The suspect was an Asian female wearing sunglasses, a brown and tan vest, a blue jacket, a red shirt and gray pants along with gray and white shoes. There was no damage to the garage doors. A search of the area was unable to locate the suspect.

5700 block 227th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for domestic violence assault after it was determined that he had grabbed an object and then punched his son-in-law in the face with it. The victim was observed to have a golf ball-sized lump on his left cheek, near the eye, that was bleeding along with fresh scratches and red marks around his mouth. He also reported that his father-in-law had punched him in the right kidney. The suspect was observed to have some blood coming from his right ear, along with a scratch on his right cheek. Aid evaluated and medically cleared both men. The suspect was arrested, then transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

March 28

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at Mountlake Terrace High School after an employee discovered a red emergency shed located on the property had been spray painted with graffiti on two sides sometime over the weekend.

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: Several neighborhood residents reported hearing a gunshot believed to be possibly connected to a car that had been stopped in the middle of the street in front of a house. A search of that residence found what appeared to be a fresh bullet hole to the right of its front door – an exit hole was not located. Subjects inside the house were uncooperative with police and said they believed the sound to be a car backfiring.

March 29

24100 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of a Chevrolet Express van reported that a man had attempted to prowl the vehicle after he was observed pulling on all of its door handles while trying to open the locked doors. He then looked inside the van’s windows and also began tampering with a chimney cap attached to the top of the vehicle. Upon being confronted by the van’s owners, the suspect then walked away. Police were able to identify the suspect and determined there is probable cause to charge him with second-degree attempted vehicle prowling. A citation will be issued via court mail.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee at Pacific Power Batteries reported a burglary after he noticed part of the back fenced area was cut open overnight. Two sections of fencing and a metal “cage” had been damaged. An unknown number of recycled laptop computers were missing.

23000 block La Pierre Drive: A resident who had left town for the weekend returned home to discover that several items had been moved around in the back area of his property. A DeWalt impact driver was also missing from inside of his work truck and it appeared that someone had attempted to enter his garage. Surveillance footage showed a male suspect had entered the backyard, attempted to disable and then covered up a motion sensor light, and moved items around between the garage and the resident’s work truck. He had also accessed an unlocked shed in the backyard and removed a leaf blower from it that was subsequently located in the front yard. A pair of pliers, wire cutters and a laser aperture device that did not belong to the resident were located near the garage.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man reported that his unlocked vehicle had been prowled overnight on March 26. He discovered that several items were missing from the vehicle including the vehicle registration, a disabled parking placard and six CDs.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: An unoccupied white Honda CR-X left illegally parked in the fire lane at the Lake Ballinger boat ramp was determined to have been reported as stolen out of Shoreline. The owner’s family was contacted and subsequently was able to take custody of the vehicle.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called police to report that her vehicle was broken into and damaged overnight. The vehicle had been entered through its rear hatchback and the lock was damaged to the extent it then needed to be replaced. She said an Intex Challenger inflatable kayak had been taken from the vehicle.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: The owner of a Toyota 4Runner reported that it was broken into and damaged while parked at the Andorra Apartments. It appeared that someone had attempted to steal the vehicle as its steering column was ripped apart, the panels around the column were hanging down and the locking mechanism was torn up. The SUV’s rear right-wing window was also broken. The victim stated that a box of clothing, valued at approximately $300, was missing from the vehicle.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for having an outstanding warrant. Police also determined there was probable cause to cite, by mail, both her and a male subject for trespassing on the property of a residence they had previously been evicted from.

March 30

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A man stated that diagnostic tools he valued at approximately $2,000 were stolen from his vehicle. There was no force used to open the vehicle.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee at SBI Construction reported fraud after discovering that an unknown suspect had written 16 fraudulent checks using the company’s bank account information. It is assumed the suspect stole the account number form a check that the company had already paid out. Only one of the fraudulent checks, written for $4,000, actually cleared before the bank stopped them from being deposited remotely due to suspected fraudulent activity.

23100 block 50th Avenue West: A woman reported that she had been the victim of identity theft after receiving a notification that her information had been fraudulently used by someone to obtain employment in Texas.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported after a silver Chrysler minivan swerved into the oncoming traffic lane and struck a Subaru Outback on its front passenger side. The suspect vehicle took off eastbound on 236th Street Southwest. Witnesses reported the minivan had gone around a construction truck and “Road Closed” signs when its male driver swerved into the oncoming traffic lane and then collided with the Subaru. Witnesses also stated that while the suspect was driving around the road closure signs, he also nearly hit four construction workers. Police identified a suspect and located a silver Chrysler minivan registered to him parked outside of his residence. The unoccupied van was warm to the touch and observed to have a large amount of damage to its rear passenger door. An area check for the suspect did not locate him. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest the man for reckless driving and hit and run. A citation was sent to the court for mailing.

March 31

4500 block 224th Street Southwest: A man reported that his iPhone 13, valued at $799, was stolen from a residence on March 28.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell