Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 23-28, 2019

March 23

21500 block 54th Place West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled overnight. Police found the backpack of a nearby resident at the scene that had been stolen from another vehicle.

23900 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace police assisted Edmonds police with a robbery at the St. Francis Motel. A man and a woman were arrested.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was trespassed from Mountlake Terrace Laundromat for loitering.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute at Studio 6 motel between a man and woman who were arguing. The couple had been drinking.

March 24

5200 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI after he drove into a fence and hit trash cans. When police arrived, the man was unconscious in the vehicle with his seat fully reclined.

4900 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone cut two window screens at her residence. No forced entry or other damage was reported. The cost to replace both screens was valued at $100.

March 25

4900 block 239th Place Southwest: A man was arrested after a physical domestic dispute with his mother. She said he threw her car keys at her face after she refused to allow him to leave in her car. The man had been drinking.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted Lynnwood police after a man reported being assaulted and robbed outside of the Whispering Pines apartment complex. The man said he was meeting a woman he had been communicating with on the phone app Snapchat. The man reported two men pistol whipped him with a semi-automatic handgun and stole $400 from his wallet.

22700 block 44th avenue West: A woman reported a hit and run after a male driver hit the back of her car and drove away.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute after a man and woman got into an argument at Cinnebarre. No physical assault was reported.

23000 block 56th Avenue West: Police found a stolen vehicle — a Toyota 4Runner — in the Fleet Reserve parking lot. It had been listed as stolen out of Everett.

March 27

212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A woman reported a man attempted to remove her Ring doorbell video camera.

5800 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man turned a pair of keys in to the Mountlake Terrace police station. There is a microchip keychain on the keyring.

7200 block 227th Place Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight. There were visible signs of her glove compartment and center console being searched. A video in-dash camera valued at $120 was stolen.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI after police found him and a woman unconscious in a vehicle parked on a private road.

March 28

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman violated a no-contact order when she showed up at her ex-husband’s residence.

4800 block 215th Lane Southwest: A woman reported her electric bicycle was stolen from her garage on March 17. There was no forced entry into her home. The electric bicycle was valued at $700.

21000 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported his Honda Civic was stolen from the Greenview Apartments parking lot. He reported using a steering wheel lock since the car has been stolen before. The vehicle has a damaged front headlight.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested after he tried to force his girlfriend into his car. The two had been arguing in the previous days. The woman was not injured.

