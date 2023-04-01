Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 22-30, 2023

March 22

23500 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a call at Mountlake Terrace City Hall after a man was yelling at employees and causing a disturbance there.

March 24

6100 block St. Albion Way: A man was arrested for third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief after damaging several items of furniture, electronics and tools owned by his roommates. The man had an agreement with six other tenants they could live with him if they paid him rent, but was served notice that having those roommates was in violation of his lease. The roommates told police they intended to leave, but the suspect threw their items out of the apartment and damaged them in an attempt to remove them all immediately without giving them time to move out.

March 25

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Police arrested a man inside a casino on warrants for hit-and-run and third-degree driving with a suspended license after they observed his vehicle parked outside.

March 25

23800 block 55th Avenue West: A man reported that someone had shattered the passenger-side window of his Honda Odyssey and stole his registration while his vehicle was parked on the street.

March 27

6200 block 213th Place Southwest: The general manager for a plumbing company told police that someone entered the company’s yard overnight and stole a 20-foot spool of three-quarter-inch copper and a gas can. Entry was gained by cutting a hole in a fence.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a fatality collision between a motorcyclist and an SUV. (See related story here.)

22700 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested for third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief after he allegedly slashed the tires on two different vehicles used by his wife and children. The tires were valued at $300 each.

March 28

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A convenience store employee reported that a woman exited a vehicle, entered the store, grabbed several candy and chip items, then left without paying. Immediately after, a man from the same vehicle came into the store and stole bags of candy and snacks. The vehicle fled the scene, and a police check of its license plate revealed it was stolen.

4500 block 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a rollover collision after a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle. They ended up arresting the driver – after she was medically cleared – for a third-degree malicious mischief warrant out of Mountlake Terrace.

5400 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said his 1992 Ford Bronco, which was parked in front of his cousin’s home, was stolen at some point in the past two weeks.

5300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said that a woman stole a package shortly after it was delivered to his front door. It contained a craft supply valued at $11.

21900 block Highway 99: A casino employee reported that a coworker had found a small baggie containing a white crystal substance on the ground by the cash window. Video footage showed that the baggie fell out of the pocket of a casino patron known to employees. Police contacted the patron and provided him with drug diversion paperwork.

22300 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to report of a verbal domestic dispute involving a woman and her daughter’s boyfriend. After determining that no physical assault or damage occurred, the responding officer provided both parties with domestic violence pamphlets.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported that his vehicle was broken into overnight but nothing was stolen. The victim estimated it will cost $200 to repair the front driver’s-side door lock, which was pried and damaged.

4700 block 237th Place Southwest: Police responded to a complaint of a woman who said her brother was at her residence, violating a no-contact order against him. The brother had fled the scene by the time police arrived, but he was eventually found and arrested.

March 29

23200 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported that he was being chased by an aggressive driver after the victim accidentally cut off the suspect while making a turn in his vehicle. The victim said the suspect followed him for several blocks. When the victim stopped near a convenience store, the suspect exited his vehicle, walked to the victim’s car and smashed the passenger-side rear brake light with what appeared to be a metal pipe or bat. Fearing for his safety, the victim displayed a pistol for the suspect to see, after which the suspect drove away. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

22000 block of Interurban Trail: Police received a report of a man walking his dog on the Interurban trail who was surrounded by four people, with pushing and shoving involved. The man told police the four had been behaving in a threatening manner, but he didn’t walk to talk about it. The four individuals had left the area – with three of them exiting in a vehicle — and officers were unable to catch up with them. Officers on the scene observed fresh graffiti under the 220th Street trail underpass following the incident.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man told police that a license plate was stolen off his vehicle while it was parked at the Terrace Station apartments.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: The maintenance supervisor of an apartment complex reported that all of his tools were stolen from his office over the weekend. The victim discovered pry marks on both the latch side and frame side of his office door.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported that his neighbor had set some items on fire in his backyard, then smashed the screen door of his home with what appeared to be a baseball bat or wooden dowel. Police attempted to take the man into custody but the suspect refused to come out of his residence. Instead, police mailed the suspect a citation for third-degree malicious mischief, reckless burning and resisting arrest.

March 30

22500 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in which a vehicle struck two trees, leaving the front bumper of the car behind, with the front license plate attached.