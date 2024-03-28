Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 20-26, 2024

March 20
6200 block of 219th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
5600 block of 213th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at a residence.
24300 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Theft was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
March 21
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Theft was reported at a residence.
21700 block of 66th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
21800 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
23500 block of 59th Place West: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. An individual was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 22
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Theft from a vehicle was reported.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
23400 block of Lakeview Drive: Theft from a vehicle was reported.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Fraud was reported at a residence.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported.
23200 block of 65th Place West: A missing person was reported at a residence.
6400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Patrol investigated a collision. An individual was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
23300 block of Cedar Way: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
5000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
4800 block of 239th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
March 23
5800 block of 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
23500 block of 56th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
21800 block of 50th Place West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
4400 block of 238th Place Southwest: A sex offense was reported at a residence.
March 24
21300 block of 59th Place West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
4200 block of 225th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
4300 block of 225th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
5300 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. An individual was arrested for several offenses, including possession of burglary tools and stolen property.
6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
21900 block of 58th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
22600 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
4300 block of 225th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
22600 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
March 25
6300 block of 215th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.
March 26
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
22400 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
21500 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
