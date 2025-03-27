Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 19-25, 2025

March 19

23700 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Fraud was reported at a residence.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Officers contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a collision report. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence, and a subject was arrested for assault.

March 20

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence, and a subject was arrested for assault.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Officers responded to a narcotics report at a residence. A subject overdosed and was not breathing. Narcan was successful in reviving the patient.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

4500 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.

6500 block 228th Street Southwest: Officers contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

5000 block 217th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a court order violation at a residence.

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

March 21

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers were called to investigate after a man discovered his friend, a 56-year-old man, deceased in his residence. There was no trauma or other suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. While investigating, officers observed several firearms and what appeared to be hand grenades. The WSP Bomb Squad responded to secure the residence. Once the residence was made safe, the medical examiner’s office responded and took possession of the body. Officers collected the firearms for safekeeping. The investigation is pending the medical examiner’s report.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault at a residence. An individual was shot in the leg by a known subject during a confrontation. The suspect fled before police arrived and was not immediately located. The investigation continues.

March 22

6800 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a collision report. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at Mountlake Terrace High School.

5700 block 224th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence, and a subject was arrested for assault.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

5100 block 243rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence, and a subject was arrested for assault.

March 23

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A subject was arrested for violation of a court order after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a business.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

22200 block 66th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

March 24

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4500 block 217th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Theft was reported at a residence.

4400 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

5100 block 240th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

22200 block 66th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for violation of a court order.

23000 block 52nd Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

March 25

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.

5800 block 226th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to an assault report at Ballinger Park. The investigation continues.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.