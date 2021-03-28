Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 18-25, 2021

March 18

21600 block 46th Place West: A woman reported malicious mischief after noticing the shed in her backyard had been opened. She said nothing was taken and that someone had entered her side gate and broke the lock.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officer trespassed a female subject for one year from the property where Safeway is located after an employee reported her to be a repeat shoplifter.

4500 block 217th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported after a male discovered an empty gun case and ammunition had been stolen from his garage overnight. The man said he forgot to close his garage the night before and upon reviewing surveillance footage observed a male suspect enter his garage and take the items.

March 19

22700 block 39th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after being pulled over during a traffic stop.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: An officer was dispatched to a harassment report after an employee said she had received multiple harassing phone calls from a client. The company deals with foreclosures and had recently posted such a notice at the male subject’s property in Renton. When contacted by phone, the man admitted to calling the business multiple times and threatening to keep repeatedly calling them. He subsequently said he had been upset about the posted notice, was sorry for his behavior and wouldn’t call anymore unless it was regarding legitimate questions about the foreclosure.

March 20

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called to report that the tires and wheels had been stolen from her vehicle overnight. The woman discovered the theft after finding the vehicle up on blocks in the parking lot.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called to report his van had been rummaged through overnight, but nothing had been stolen and there was no resulting damage to the vehicle.

March 21

4400 block 219th Street Southwest: Two women were given domestic violence pamphlets after engaging in a verbal argument. They reported no threats or physical confrontation had occurred.

March 22

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: An officer spoke with a woman concerning a commercial burglary reported at her storage unit in late December 2020. The victim had multiple items taken from her space in the Public Storage, located at 21818 66th Ave. W., during the previous incident and requested a case report for assistance with her insurance claim.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: An officer responding to a reported verbal domestic violence call determined that nothing physical had occurred after speaking to multiple parties. A woman involved in the incident said she had just broken up with a man she had been dating for two years, and he had subsequently left the residence. She reported not feeling threatened and was given a domestic violence pamphlet.

March 23

21800 block 44th Avenue West: An officer took custody of contraband items collected by school investigators at Mountlake Terrace High School over the past two years. These consisted of knives, vaping and tobacco products — all of which were entered into evidence for destruction.

March 24

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Two men were trespassed for one year from Safeway after an employee complained they had previously stolen from the store and were filling a cart with expensive items.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Charges were forwarded through the courts for obstructing a law enforcement officer after a woman had been uncooperative during the investigation of an earlier traffic incident.

March 25

5400 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was issued an infraction for operating a vehicle without the proper license plates, which were registered to another car.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed for one year from the property where Safeway is located after employees complained he had recently been stealing alcohol from the store, and sleeping and defecating outside of it.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported a theft had occurred after he discovered a tuner valued at approximately $700 had been stolen from his vehicle, plus damage to the driver’s side window where it appeared the door had been pried open.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A man was arrested and transported to the Snohomish County Jail after violating a no-contact order previously obtained by a female who was at the residence.

22800 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested after a traffic stop for driving on a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle he had been operating was subsequently towed and impounded.

5700 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for motor vehicle prowl and an outstanding warrant for theft of a motor vehicle after a construction worker at the nearby Mountlake Terrace Transit Center had noticed him leaning inside one of the work trucks parked there and going through its contents.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell