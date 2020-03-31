Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 18-23, 2020

March 18

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police took a phone report regarding a fraudulent charge to a bank account. It was reported that the victim’s account had been compromised and an unknown suspect used the account to purchase food from a local restaurant.

March 19

5000 block 243rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported assault with a weapon. According to police, a woman pointed a handgun at multiple victims while arguing over a parking spot. Police said the suspect did this while her two young children were in her vehicle. The suspect was laster located in Everett and arrested.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred at Safeway when a man struck another vehicle before fleeing the scene. Police who contacted the suspect vehicle’s owner were told that she loaned her vehicle to the suspect driver. She also told police she did not know how to get ahold of him and denied having any involvement in the collision.

6000 block St. Albion: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Two shoplifting suspects were trespassed from Safeway. According to Safeway employees, the two suspects stole items from the store before going out to the parking lot, where they were later contacted by police.

March 22

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in a parking lot where a suspicious man was reported to have been seen “lurking” around vehicles. Witnesses took photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, which was later reported to have been stolen.

March 23

23800 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a burglary reported in Edmonds. Upon arrival, a Mountlake Terrace officer located and arrested the suspect.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman told police she was the victim of fraud through social media. According to the woman, the unknown suspect(s) sent her a “large check” through her Instagram account to deposit. After the check was deposited, the victim withdrew money and discovered the check was fraudulent.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported civil dispute after a woman said that she was assaulted by her former roommate.

4600 block 220th Street Southwest: A package was stolen after it was delivered to a residence. The victim said he received a notification and a photo of his delivered package, but when he arrived home, the package was gone.

-Compiled by Cody Sexton