Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 17-24, 2023

March 17

22100 block 67th Place West: A woman said that someone attempted to open several bank accounts and other online accounts in her name.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A grocery store employee reported that a male subject was buying a large amount of Visa cash cards using credit cards at the self-checkout. The case is believed to be related to thefts from Lynnwood gyms in which stolen credit cards have been used at regional QFC stores. The employee attempted to contact the man but was unsuccessful. He was seen leaving the area in a gray sports car.

March 18

4500 block 237th Place Southwest: A man reported that his Ford F250 truck was stolen from his driveway.

22900 block 56th Avenue West: A man told police that someone stole his 2000 Honda CRV from his driveway overnight. The vehicle contained rifle, shotgun and pistol ammunition but no firearms.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police were called to a disturbance at Studio 6 motel, where two women had been asked to leave for violating hotel policy. The women were trespassed from the facility for one year.

March 19

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police were dispatched to Studio 6 hotel for a report of a firearm found wrapped in a towel under a mattress in one of the hotel rooms. Police contacted the last person to rent the room, but she said the firearm – an H5 .22 Long Rifle – didn’t belong to her.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police arrested a man who had misdemeanor warrants and transported him to Snohomish County Jail.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: The resident of an apartment complex reported that a red SUV was driving on the curb and nearly collided with him while he was walking his dog on the sidewalk. He believed the vehicle was now parked in front of the apartment mailboxes with the male driver asleep in the driver’s seat. Upon finding the vehicle and awakening the man, police observed a strong odor of alcohol and noticed the man was slurring his words. After a field sobriety test indicated impairment, the man was arrested for DUI and transported to Snohomish County Jail.

March 20

22000 56th Avenue West: A woman reported that a suspect ran up to her porch and stole some pre-made meals that had been delivered, then left the scene in a red pickup truck. The meals were valued at $143.07.

23000 block 48th Avenue West: Police conducting radar enforcement stopped a vehicle that was going 51 mph in a 25 mph zone. A records check of the driver revealed he had a felony warrant out of Louisiana. He was arrested and transported to Snohomish County Jail for booking.

4700 block 233rd Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a hit and run after a man reported that he heard a crash and saw a silver sedan striking his neighbor’s vehicle. Police found the possible suspect vehicle – which was heavily damaged with airbags deployed — during an area check but were unable to contact the registered driver at his residence.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for physical control after he was found sleeping in a running vehicle parked outside the Red Dragon Casino. The man was observed to be holding what appeared to be a marijuana joint and after he was awakened, police smelled a strong odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

March 21

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman sold her vehicle to man who paid her in $6,300 in cash, and called police shortly after when she discovered the bills were counterfeit.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported after a woman discovered a screen on the north side of her apartment unit had been partially removed and was hanging from the frame.

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: A man who was stopped for a non-functioning vehicle light exhibited signs of being under the influence of intoxicants. The man, who admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking beer earlier, agreed to a field sobriety test, after which officers arrested him. The man was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

March 22

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her front license plate had been stolen and replaced with a different plate.

March 23

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police issued a trespassing notice to a man after a convenience store manager complained that he was digging through the store’s trash.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported in which a man said that the rear driver’s side tire of his vehicle was flat, with a small hole in the side wall. The victim said this is the third time his vehicle has been damaged.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to Mountlake Terrace High School for a report of a male student telling another student not to attend class the next day because he had plans to shoot up the school. A school administrator told police he believed the student was capable of carrying out his threat. Officers went to the student’s home in Lynnwood, where they arrested him for harassment/threats to kill. The boy was transported to Denney Youth Center in Everett. (See related story here.)

6100 block Albion Way: An apartment manager called police to report that a man was in the apartment’s trash compactor and refused to leave. The man was trespassed from the property.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was cited for third-degree malicious mischief domestic violence after he damaged the inside of a bathroom door at the home of his girlfriend’s parents.

March 24

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: An officer responded to a report of a man who had fallen and wasn’t breathing. After learning that the man had taken opioids earlier in the day, the officer administered one dose of Narcan and began performing chest compressions until medics arrived. The victim was revived and was transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital.