Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 16-22, 2019

March 16

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A BC Traffic employee reported someone stole a traffic barrel from a construction site.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a warrant for driving with a suspended license.

7100 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after starting a physical altercation with police. He was initially stopped by police for walking in the middle of traffic and yelling at drivers. The man also had two warrants out of Lynnwood and Everett.

22300 block 66th Avenue West: A man turned himself in to the police station for an assault charge after grabbing his 15-year-old son by the throat during an altercation.

52nd Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI after he drove into the Premera Blue Cross parking lot and asked if he could sleep there.

March 18

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man and woman were trespassed from QFC for shoplifting.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for multiple warrants after his daughter said she was worried he would hurt the woman he was living with. His warrants were for assault.

5600 block 234th Street Southwest: A man reported his Schwinn-brand bicycle was stolen. He reported the value of his bike to be $50.

22800 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for warrants out of Lynnwood.

March 19

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported a theft after answering an ad in The Seattle Times to purchase a puppy. She reported paying $610 in fees to buy the puppy and have it sent from Texas to Seattle. When she received a call asking for more money to send the puppy, she became suspicious and cancelled the transaction.

21900 block 55th Avenue West: A man was arrested after attempting to steal a vehicle that was parked in the owner’s driveway. The owner of the vehicle ran out and jumped on the hood of the vehicle.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a DUI out of Kirkland. She screamed at police and attempted to resist arrest.

23300 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported suspicious activity after she came home to find the gate to her backyard open and items in her yard moved. She also reported items inside her home had been moved. Nothing was reported stolen.

March 20

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI, hit and run and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Police observed him run a red light, run over a curb and hit a vehicle’s rear-driver side. A passenger was also arrested for a warrant.

22400 block 39th Avenue West: A woman reported a UPS package was stolen from her front porch. The package was valued at $1,500.

March 21

21200 block 52 Avenue West: Two people were trespassed from the Mountlake Terrace Laundromat.

March 22

22000 block 70th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Lynnwood for possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to reports of a vehicle prowl.

