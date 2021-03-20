Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 12-19, 2021

March 12

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man with an active warrant was arrested at a camp near the Mountlake Terrace Library. The responding officer also noticed an electrical wire running from an exterior recessed ceiling light. The wire was being used to power a surge protector that had several personal device items plugged into it. Another man admitted the cord was his, and removed the wiring he had been using to divert the building’s electricity. He will be issued a court citation for defrauding a public utility. The officer then remained on the scene while that man gathered his belongings and vacated the area.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was issued a trespassing notice after an employee at Ace Hardware reported the suspect was agitated after not being allowed into the store due to a previous incident. The man then went outside and was said to have been bothering customers.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: An abandoned Toyota Sienna was discovered stolen from South Carolina. The vehicle was impounded after its owner was contacted and said she was in South Carolina and was unable to pick it up.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers were dispatched to a theft after the reporting party advised that several vehicle prowls had just occurred, and the suspect was heading toward the 7-11 convenience store. Police were able to detain the suspect near the 20500 block of 52nd Avenue West, and he was arrested for vehicle prowl and malicious mischief. The owner of one prowled vehicles reported approximately $300 in damage to the glove box .

March 14

4400 block 228th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported after the resident returned to his apartment and discovered several items were missing. He had been staying in a hotel while repairs were made to a hot water heater that had previously leaked in the residence. Items taken included two Persian rugs and a box of 42 loose stones the man had for making jewelry.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: While dispatched to a reported collision, an officer learned that one of the vehicles involved had left the scene. The reporting party said a minivan, which had struck the back of his vehicle, had subsequently fled after initially stopping to make contact with the victim in the Safeway parking lot. He reported that the minivan’s male driver had admitted to not having insurance and then taken off a short time later.

7200 block 216th Street Southwest: A female driver was arrested for DUI after initially being pulled over for erratic driving.

March 16

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Officers were dispatched to a disturbance reported at Argus Pacific, where a man was verbally confrontational and wouldn’t leave the premises voluntarily. Employees requested that the man be trespassed from the property and were provided with the necessary form. The male subject refused to sign it and will be mailed a copy.

5800 block 224th Street Southwest: After receiving complaints of a nuisance property with vehicles, trash and debris accumulated in multiple areas, a notice of violation was issued to subjects having interest in the property. The responding officer will continue to monitor the situation.

5200 block 212th Street Southwest: An SUV collided with a power pole. The driver told the responding officer that she had been looking down at her cell phone and not paying attention to the roadway when the collision happened. She will receive a citation in the mail for using an electronic device while driving.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for vehicle prowl and an outstanding warrant. The man had reportedly been kicked out of the reporting party’s residence and subsequently decided to sleep in that person’s vehicle without being given permission.

6400 block 233rd Place Southwest: A charge of harassment forwarded after it was determined that a male subject had posted an unauthorized and explicit photo of his spouse with the intent of causing her mental harm.

March 17

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Lakeside Apartments. The owner discovered his vehicle had been broken into, damaging locks, and that tools valued at approximately $1,000 were stolen.

5000 block 221st Street Southwest: The animal control officer was dispatched to a call regarding a dog bite. A dog at the residence had escaped underneath a loose portion of chain link fence and subsequently bit another dog that was being walked on a leash by its owner. The attacking dog’s owner stated that she was visiting the residence and would not be bringing it back there in the future.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious incident was reported after the owner of a motorcycle noticed its cover had been taken off and some tools were also left lying next to it. The bike didn’t appear to have been moved or tampered with.

Intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West: A man said he was rear-ended by a car, which then fled the scene. An investigation into the hit and run is ongoing.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported overnight by the owner of a vehicle who noticed three points of impact on his windshield that appeared to be from someone using a BB or pellet gun. He estimated the damage at approximately $500.

March 19

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for two counts of domestic violence assault after reportedly scratching, striking and biting two men also living at the residence.

23200 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at the 76 gas station. The suspect appeared to have entered the business by breaking glass next to the front entrance door. The owner estimated that approximately $1,000 worth of various tobacco products were stolen. Repairs for damages done to the front window and door were estimated to be roughly $2,200 combined.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault after a verbal argument escalated to a physical confrontation. He allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, which led to a struggle, during which both parties slapped one another. The man then reportedly attempted to prevent her from leaving the room after striking her multiple times.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell