Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 12-18, 2025

March 12

5600 block 225th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence

5600 block 225th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

24000 block 50th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report on the light rail. The investigation continues.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Theft was reported at a residence.

March 13

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4900 block 238th Place Southwest: Officers responded to a behavioral health report.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A behavioral health concern was reported at a residence.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

22900 block 66th Place West: Patrol responded to a theft from a vehicle.

21600 block 56th Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

6600 block 228th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

22900 block 66th Place West: Officers responded to a theft from a vehicle at a residence.

23000 block 67th Place West: Theft from a vehicle report at a residence.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A behavioral health concern was reported at a residence.

March 14

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An assault was reported at a business, and a subject was arrested for the offense.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A suspicious vehicle was reported. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A robbery was reported at a business. The investigation continues.

4400 block 241st Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4300 block 219th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

5800 block 224th Place Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

March 15

6700 block 228th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was contacted by police. A subject was arrested for violating a court order.

21500 block 60th Avenue West: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, along with possession of a controlled substance and outstanding warrants.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

March 16

23300 block Cedar Way: Theft was reported at a residence.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4600 block 242nd Street Southwest: Officers recovered a stolen vehicle.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

March 17

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

22200 block 58th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary report.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was contacted by patrol officers and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance after being stopped for equipment violations.

March 18

23300 block 76th Avenue West: A driver who was stopped for moving violations was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

5800 block 244th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle at a business was reported.

23100 block 67th Place West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

23800 block Van Ry Boulevard: A motorist was stopped for equipment violations. The driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.