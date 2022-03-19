Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 11-18, 2022

March 11

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Police dispatched to a reported suspicious circumstance observed a black Ford Edge had driven out of the parking lot and onto the grass at Ballinger Park. In doing so, the vehicle then became stuck in the mud. The SUV’s owner, who was present, could not provide a reason for his vehicle being stuck in the mud in the grass. He stated that its battery was dead and he didn’t have anyone he could call to get the SUV out of the mud. As a result, the vehicle was subsequently impounded by Mary’s Towing.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman reported that funds had been stolen out of her bank on two different occasions. She stated that six months ago, approximately $5,000 was taken from her account. The woman then had her bank account information changed to avoid additional funds from being taken. However, she stated that two months ago $2,500 was stolen from her new account. She said all of the funds that were taken from her accounts had been refunded to her by the bank, although its fraud department had no suspects that she was aware of.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: An employee at 7-Eleven reported that the store had just been robbed by a male suspect with a gun who was last seen running westbound on 212th Street Southwest. The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing blue jeans and a blue and white hoodie with a red and orange design on the front. After entering the store to purchase an item, the suspect told the employee that he had forgotten his wallet and would go get it. He then returned a short time later and approached the counter saying he had his wallet. There was no one else in the store at that time, and the suspect pulled down a Plexiglas sheet separating him from the employee and presented a firearm described as an Uzi. The suspect then pointed the firearm at the employee and demanded that he hand over the cash in the register or else he would kill him. The employee stated he took approximately $150-$250 in cash from the register and handed the money to the suspect, who then ran out the door. A search of the area did not locate the suspect. The store’s employee stated he was not injured and declined aid. The cost of replacing the Plexiglas sheet was estimated to be $200.

March 12

23800 block 59th Avenue West: A female resident reported that her vehicle had been prowled. She stated a coin purse and a journal were stolen.

5600 block 216th Place Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after a resident observed two juveniles had used blue spray paint to damage a picnic table and bench located in a neighborhood park. The grass next to the table was also found to have been painted blue. Surveillance footage showed two juvenile subjects riding bikes, then sitting on the picnic table that was damaged and then moving toward the grass area that was spray painted.

23500 block Highway 99 in Edmonds: Police took a male suspect into custody from the Edmonds Police Department. The man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Mountlake Terrace, and he was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. During a subsequent search, jail intake personnel found the man to be in possession of a glass pipe with possible drug residue and a small plastic bag containing white crystals that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

March 13

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called police to report that her Lexus RX had its catalytic converter stolen overnight.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Police arrested a man for possession of a stolen vehicle. The Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle, which was reported as stolen out of Ohio, appeared to have an ignition bypass switch installed that allowed it to be started without the key. The suspect also had several outstanding warrants from multiple jurisdictions that were subsequently confirmed. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. While at the jail, the booking deputy located an orange round pill in a small plastic baggie in the subject’s pocket, which he claimed was Suboxone. Due to the man possessing a controlled substance without legal authorization, while being under custody or supervision of the booking deputy, police determined there was probable cause to arrest him for possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.

March 14

6400 block 236th Street Southwest: The driver of a silver Mercedes pulled over for having the license plate of a Nissan Sentra affixed to it, was arrested for operating a vehicle and refusing to comply after he initially gave police a false name during the traffic stop. A search of the subject’s backpack located three fentanyl pills and a small plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. A records check showed the man’s license was suspended. He was subsequently issued a traffic infraction for having the improper license plate affixed to his vehicle and driving it without a valid operator’s license.

22800 block 53rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter theft was reported overnight.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a Lexus RX reported that its catalytic converter was stolen while the vehicle was parked in his driveway.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called police to report that an outgoing package he had left out on his porch overnight for pickup in the morning was stolen. Surveillance footage showed a male suspect took the package, which contained a Thuma bed, and then left in a dark-colored SUV.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for violating the distance restrictions of a domestic violence protection order. In addition, he was also arrested for having an outstanding warrant and then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. There was also probable cause to believe the man had violated possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, for attempting to conceal drugs while he was being booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

March 15

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a Honda Civic called 911 to report that the car’s rear license plate was stolen overnight.

23800 block 55th Avenue West: A woman reported that a delivery package containing a child’s electronic tablet, valued at $350, was stolen on March 13 from the area located in front of her residence’s front door.

4900 block 221st Street Southwest: A man and a woman were both provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal dispute.

23500 block 54th Avenue West: A man reported that his vehicle had been prowled. Upon receiving a notification that his security camera had detected motion, he went outside and observed two men were inside the cab of his Ford F-250. The resident yelled at the two suspects, and they exited his truck, got into their own vehicle and fled northbound on 54th Avenue West. He described the suspect vehicle as a loud, white, diesel Ford F-350 with four overhead lights on its roof. The resident stated that his truck wasn’t damaged in the incident and nothing appeared to have been taken from it.

March 16

4300 block 223rd Street Southwest: The owner of a Dodge Ram reported that two of its tires had been slashed while the truck was parked at his residence. He estimated the cost to replace the tires was $500.

21900 block Highway 99: Fraud was reported at the Red Dragon Casino after a man attempted to pay for his beverage with a counterfeit $100 bill. The suspect stated that he was not aware the bill was counterfeit. Police were unable to establish probable cause for fraud because they could not prove that the man had knowledge that he was in possession of counterfeit currency. The counterfeit $100 bill was entered into evidence.

March 17

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man reported that he had fallen victim to a fraudulent phone scam. He told police that a male subject, who identified himself as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, contacted him and said there was a narcotics case under investigation that involved his name. The victim was told that if he did not cooperate he would be arrested and imprisoned. He was then transferred to a second male subject, who instructed the man to get a Visa gift card in order to prevent his bank accounts from being seized. The victim purchased two gift cards totaling $275 and provided their account numbers to the subject. Shortly afterward, he realized it was a scam.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called 911 to report that his vehicle had been broken into overnight. He stated there was no damage to the vehicle but its title and registration were missing.

March 18

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted with reviving a female subject who was reported to be overdosing in the backseat of a car located in the Safeway parking lot. She had been pulled out of the car by an acquaintance and was laying on the ground in a nonresponsive manner. Brier police arrived on the scene first and administered one 4 milligram dose of Narcan and performed CPR for approximately one minute. The woman then began breathing and was semi-conscious. Mountlake Terrace police arrived as aid began tending to the female and located two pieces of crumpled foil, containing a residue believed to be heroin, inside the vehicle where the subject had reportedly been seated. Aid transported the woman to Swedish Edmonds.

