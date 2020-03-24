Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 11-17, 2020

March 11

21200 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival the vehicle was located, running and unoccupied. Investigation revealed it to be previously reported stolen. The owner was contacted and retrieved the vehicle. There is no suspect information.

6100 block of St. Albion Way: Police responded to a malicious mischief complaint after someone reported their doormat was stolen and paint was poured in front of the door. A suspect has been identified and investigation continues.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle was stolen from a parking lot. She told police that it was locked and secured at the time it was stolen. There is no suspect information.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a local business after they were reported to have been confrontational with another patron and the staff.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman told police she was the victim of fraud after she reported discovering were multiple unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account. She told police she does not know how the suspect(s) got ahold of her bank account information.

March 12

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance where a man and his adult son were reported to have been arguing. According to the man, his son was refusing to leave his residence. The man told police that his father hit him with a hammer, but police said there was no evidence of any physical assault. Police said the man’s son showed signs of experiencing mental distress. The police said the man eventually left.

4100 block 225th Place Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled while it was parked near a residence. The vehicle owner said the suspect(s) broke into his vehicle overnight and stole his belongings. According to police, there was no evidence of the suspect(s).

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a disturbance reported in a parking lot after a woman told police that a man threatened to shoot her. When police arrived, the man had already left the scene. According to the woman, the man was upset about a photo she had taken.

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence after a woman noticed someone stole mail from her mailbox. She also told police that someone tried to break into her residence through a window that was broken during the incident. A nearby residence was victim to a similar crime. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man was reported to have damaged a vehicle after he escaped Swedish Hospital, where he was committed for a mental health evaluation. He was reported to have fled on foot and was not located. Charges were forwarded to the city prosecutor for filing.

March 13

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man was cited for trespassing after he broke into a building under construction. According to police, he triggered a commercial alarm. According to police, the man jumped a fence to access the site. He denied intending to steal property.

March 15

4700 block 225th Place West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked at his residence. According to the man, his wallet was stolen and the suspect(s) used his credit car to make several unauthorized purchases. Investigative leads were identified and the investigation continues, police said.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled while it was parked at a residence. According to the owner, the suspect(s) broke out her vehicle’s window to gain entry. She reported her property was stolen.

March 17

6400 block 222nd Street Street: Police reported recovering a vehicle reported stolen. When police located the vehicle, it was unoccupied. An investigation revealed evidence of a crime previously committed in Bothell. Bothell police responded to recover the vehicle.

22300 block 68th Place West: Police responded to a fraud report after they were informed by an elderly victim that a former caretaker had used the victim’s credit card to make unauthorized withdrawals.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton