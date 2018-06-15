Mountlake Terrace police blotter: June 8-15

June 8

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5600 block of 220th Street Southwest. A ski jacket, lunch box, towel, notebook and a strand of lights were among the items stolen from the vehicle.

A verbal disturbance was reported in the 6300 block of St. Albion Way.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23500 block of Lakeview Drive. A GPS system, gym bag, sunglasses and reading glasses were among the stolen items.

June 9

A package theft was reported from a residence in the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest.

June 10

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Nothing was taken, but the vehicle had clearly been gone through.

June 11

A theft was reported at a business in the 21200 block of 52nd Avenue West. A cell phone was taken from an office there.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. The screen on a RedBox movie rental unit had been smashed.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22500 block of 68th Place West. The glove box and center console had been emptied out. A few coins totaling less than $1 were missing.

A woman was contacted for sleeping on a church property in the 7000 block of 226th Place Southwest. She did not have permission from the church to be there. She was issued a trespass notice and told to leave.

A wallet was reported lost on a bus in the 4400 block of 224th Place Southwest.

Two vehicle prowls were reported from the same residence in the 6500 block of 227th Street Southwest. About $5 in change was stolen from one vehicle, and about $2 in change was taken from the second.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7000 block of 226th Place Southwest. Nothing was taken, but an unknown wallet was left in the vehicle.

June 12

A vehicle prowl was reported at a residence in Mountlake Terrace. The owner said two tool boxes were stolen from the bed of the truck overnight. The value of the tools is over $900 total.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 21400 block of 56th Avenue West. It was initially cited on May 23 for parking on the street for longer than 72 hours and for expired tabs.

A burglary was reported on 220th Street Southwest. A K-9 search lead to the capture of two youth suspects, who were taken to Denny Youth Center.

June 13

A burglary was reported in the 22200 block of 60th Avenue West. A laptop and jewelry had been stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. A tablet was stolen. The owner did not know when the tablet was taken; he saw that someone had charged $700 in data use charges associated with the tablet, then discovered it was missing.

A cell phone was found in the 23400 block of 52nd Avenue West.

June 14

A two-vehicle collision was reported in the 6000 block of 220th Street Southwest. A vehicle rear-ended a second vehicle, which was stopped at a red light. The driver of the first vehicle said her floorboard rug got caught on her accelerator and caused the crash.

A vehicle was pulled over for not having a front license plate. The driver provided a state ID card to officers. He was later issued a citation for driving without a license.

June 15

A vehicle fire was reported in the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest. The fire appeared to have been started by a piece of firewood underneath the rear passenger side of the vehicle. No viable suspect information at this time.