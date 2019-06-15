Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 7-13, 2019

June 7

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man turned himself in to Mountlake Terrace police for a felony warrant. He was booked at the Lynnwood Jail.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported someone attempted to steal gas from the tank of his delivery van while it was parked outside of his place of work. The fuel line on the van was cut to drain to drain the gas.

5700 block 237th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after day care workers noticed scratches and bruising on his 4-year-old son’s face. The child said his father pinched and scratched him. The father admitted to having “disciplined” his son and that he was frustrated on the morning it occurred. Child Protective Services was notified of the incident.

June 8

22400 block 53rd Avenue West: A man reported a possible case of fraud after receiving six letters from financial institutions. He reported someone attempted to open bank accounts in his name. The suspect also attempted to take out loans in his name that were denied. The requests were reported to have originated in New York.

June 9

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance after a man reported his wife locked him out of their residence. The man said he just wanted to grab a few items before he left the home.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony warrant for failure to appear on a second-degree burglary charge from King County. The man was reported to have had an infection on his leg that required medical clearance before he could be booked in Snohomish County Jail.

June 10

21800 block 48th Avenue West: Someone turned in a purse with a mosaic elephant pattern on it. When police notified the owner of the purse, the woman said multiple items were missing from it including $180 in cash, a driver’s license, debit card and a $25 gift card.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen on May 6. The vehicle was discovered at Greenview Apartments.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Lakeside Apartments parking lot. He said someone stole construction-related tools he uses for work. The stolen tools were valued at $3,000.

5600 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after police responded to a reported domestic violence incident. A woman reported her boyfriend hit her in the face while they were arguing.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A man reported his work truck was prowled while it was parked in front of his residence. He said when he last saw the truck it was locked and secured. When he returned to it the next morning, the lock securing the rear lift gate was broken and the truck gate was lifted. Nothing was reported stolen. He valued the broken lock at $25.

June 11

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported his storage unit at Public Storage had been broken into. He reported a speaker, amplifier, guitar cases that may have been empty and two chairs were stolen. Video surveillance caught two female suspects who appeared to be in their early to mid 20s.

5800 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman reported a domestic violence incident after a fight with her husband. When police spoke with her husband, he said he accidently hit his wife with a door he forced open during an argument. The woman said she did not want to press charges.

June 12

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Shoreline. She was suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run collision.

4900 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman turned over a cell phone to police after finding it in her driveway.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked at his residence. The suspect(s) gained entry into his vehicle by breaking through the vehicle’s canopy. Multiple tools were reported stolen, valued at more than $1,350.

June 13

56th Avenue West/234th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision when a vehicle struck another after failing to yield the right of way. No injuries were reported. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license.

5600 block 241st Street Southwest: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision after she witnessed a driver hit two of her neighbor’s fences and drove away. Police found a license plate at the scene and are investigating the identify of the person it is registered to.

