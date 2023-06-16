Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 6-13, 2023

June 6

22700 block Lakeview Drive: A subject was arrested for prowling a vehicle. Officers said the subject had additional charges.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary reported at a business.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health complaint at a residence. Officers said the subject was uncooperative and barricaded herself in a bathroom.

June 7

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after they were found unconscious and slumped over behind the wheel of a parked vehicle. Officers said one of the vehicle’s doors was partially open.

4700 block 227th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported vehicle theft.

22200 block 53rd Avenue West: A resident reported a package was stolen from their front porch.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from a residence.

22100 block 37th Avenue West: Police investigated an identity theft report.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers responded to a disturbance where one subject reportedly threatened another.

7100 block 224th Street Southwest: A resident reported that an air conditioning unit was stolen.

June 8

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A subject reported being bitten by a dog.

4200 block 226th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

23100 block 59th Avenue West: Police investigated a reported fraud case.

22100 block 64th Avenue West: A resident reported their mailbox was damaged.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance regarding a civil complaint.

4500 block 243rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

June 9

22900 block 58th Avenue West: Officers reported assisting a person in crisis and providing them with resources.

21900 block 58th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

4400 block of 216th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

5500 block 214th Street Southwest: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

4100 block 214th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault report. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault report but the suspect left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Detectives are attempting to locate the subject to arrest them for the assault and making threats.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex.

June 10

5400 block 230th Street Southwest: Officers assisted a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a protection order.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a shoplifting incident reported at a convenience store.

June 11

23300 block of Cedar Way: Police provided assistance for a person in crisis. The subject was transported to a hospital for treatment.

21500 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a domestic violence protection order.

23000 block 64th Avenue West: Police provided a welfare check for a person they determined was having a crisis. Resources were provided.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A wallet was reported stolen.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault report. However, the suspect fled the area prior to officers’ arrival. Officers were not able to locate the suspect and charges for the assault were forwarded to the court.

June 12

23500 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers assisted a person in crisis. and transported them to the hospital for assistance.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Police contacted a juvenile who stated they wanted to run away from home. Officers spoke with the juvenile and provided help.

4400 block 243rd Place Southwest: Officers responded to a civil complaint.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a convenience store.

5800 block 218th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

22300 block 70th Avenue West: Gasoline was reportedly siphoned and stolen from a vehicle.

23300 block Cedar Way: Mountlake Terrace police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

June 13

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a gas station. Officers later located and arrested the suspect.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police investigated a fraud report.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a commercial burglary report.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.