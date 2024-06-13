Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 5-11, 2024

June 5

4100 block of 223rd Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

5600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

June 6

5900 block of 237th Street Southwest: A dispute between a landlord and tenant was reported.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A court order service was made.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Theft was reported.

4400 block of 218th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reportedly sprayed on a fence.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Animal neglect of a dog was reported. The dog was seized and taken to a shelter.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A harassment complaint was made. The subject of the complaint was contacted and trespassed from the property.

23300 block of Cedar Way: Fraud was reported.

June 7

5900 block of 236th Street Southwest: A collision was reported. The officer determined one of the drivers was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

21900 block of 64th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A person in crisis who was out of control was reportedly destroying items in a hotel office. The subject was detained and taken to the hospital for assistance.

21200 block of 52nd Avenue West: Patrol stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. It was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft in progress was reported. The suspect was located and arrested for the theft.

24200 block of Van Ry Boulevard: An attempted burglary was reported.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A lost wallet was reported.

June 8

4200 block of 214th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported in which the suspect had threatened to harm his family, damaged property and prevented victims from calling 911. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23300 block of 67th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

22300 block of 48th Avenue West: A set of keys was found.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was not on scene and would not provide their current location. Charges were forwarded through the courts for the assault.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported. The suspect was making threats in an attempt to get the victim to drop charges against his friend. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor for intimidating a witness.

June 9

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: An unoccupied blocking vehicle was reported. The officer was able to determine the vehicle was an abandoned stolen vehicle. The vehicle was towed to a safe location.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A report of a stolen wallet with 600 cash inside was reported.

June 10

24200 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A person in crisis was investigated. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

22500 block of 72nd Avenue West: A person in crisis was investigated. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4200 block of 214th Street Southwest: A court order service was made.

4800 block of 241st Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23200 block of 53rd Avenue West: A set of keys was found.

4800 block of 221st Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

6100 block of Sant Albion Way: A person in crisis was investigated. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

June 11

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Fraud was reported.

5700 block of 234th Street Southwest: A court order service was made.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A trespass in progress was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.