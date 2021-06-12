Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 4-10, 2021

June 4

6300 block 219th Street Southwest: A man said that someone damaged his Audi A6 sedan fuel door and gas cap while attempting to steal gas from it. The vehicle was parked at Lakeside Apartments.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A male employee of the Capri Apartments reported being the victim of harassment after making contact with a man who had parked his vehicle in the lot without a permit. The victim said that a verbal argument ensued, during which the other man threatened to shoot him. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest the male suspect for harassing the employee.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported overnight after the owner realized someone had rifled through it and taken the vehicle’s registration form.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested at the Hillcrest Condos for having an outstanding felony warrant.

5400 block 238th Street Southwest: A boat motor was reported stolen at some point over the last couple of days. The Mercury Mariner 20 horsepower motor was valued at approximately $2,000.

June 5

22300 block 53rd Avenue West: A man said he was the victim of identity theft after receiving a bank statement from Key Bank for an account he did not recognize. There was no activity on that account, which had been opened by someone online.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported being threatened by text message to send another party $5,000. The threatening message included three photos of decapitated bodies. When police contacted the number listed, a male subject said it was an escort service, adding the man who received the message had previously hired escorts and owed them money.

June 6

21700 block 58th Avenue West: A motorcycle was found lying on its side, partially blocking the roadway’s north lane of travel. Upon checking its license plate, police determined the motorcycle had been reported stolen out of King County.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: An employee at Lumenal Lighting said someone had forced open the warehouse yard’s gate and a commercial box truck was missing. The suspects had also entered the warehouse itself and taken numerous power tools and all of the keys to the remaining 13 work trucks. Surveillance footage showed two suspects, who appeared to be males, enter the property and subsequently steal the power tools and box truck.

June 7

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Credit card theft was reported after the male victim was contacted by his bank about possible fraudulent activity concerning nearly $935 in charges. It was determined they were the result of unauthorized transactions, and the man was not aware of how his credit card information had been obtained.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said she discovered a number of charges made on her credit card after she may have left it earlier that day in the air machine at the Chevron located at 22801 44th Ave. W. The charges totaled nearly $1,300 from six different store locations across the area.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: An auto prowl was reported at the Northern Lights Apartments after a female discovered the door to her Mercedes was left ajar. She was unsure if it had been left unlocked. A backpack containing a laptop was stolen from the backseat along with a pair of sunglasses from the vehicle’s storage cubby.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman told police she found a bag of clothes on her door step. Surveillance footage showed a male subject leave the clothes there.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: An alarm company reported a burglary in progress at Fischer Plumbing. No subjects were found on the property when police arrived. Surveillance footage showed a male suspect wearing a ball cap access the secured lot through an area of fencing that had been previously cut. He left the property approximately three minutes later through the same access point, and it could not be confirmed at that time whether anything was taken during the incident.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported being the victim of theft after surveillance footage captured a male suspect steal packages of clothing worth approximately $70 from her front porch.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police developed probable cause to arrest an intoxicated man for disorderly conduct. The man was increasingly uncooperative, confrontational and aggressive toward officers when they asked him numerous times to leave the scene, where he had been reported lying on the ground in a parking space.

June 8

4900 block 238th Street Southwest: A man said that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his van while it was in the parking lot of the Forest Crest Athletic Club.

23000 block 53rd Avenue West: A woman reported she had sent approximately $4,000 to a man who had advertised a house for rent on Craigslist. After becoming suspicious and making contact with the residence’s property management company, she was told that she had been scammed.

5200 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman reported being the victim of malicious mischief after someone had damaged one of the fence boards in the backyard of the house she rents. The cost to repair the board was estimated at $30.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for malicious mischief and assault after she punched a man during a confrontation in the parking lot and then later broke the glass on his apartment’s sliding door.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a complaint of a man threatening to harm two people at the residence along with their extended families in Honduras and also causing damage to two vehicles. After talking to witnesses, probable cause was developed to charge the man, who was not at the scene, with malicious mischief and harassment. One vehicle had been scratched along both sides, reportedly with a key, causing damage estimated at approximately $4,000. The second vehicle had its windshield broken and repair costs were estimated to be $500.

June 9

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police developed probable cause to charge a man with domestic violence assault, malicious mischief, harassment and theft following an incident with his ex-girlfriend. The victim said the two had recently broken up and during an argument the man shoved her to the floor, took her cell phone and smashed it, and also broke several other items. She also reported her purse, wallet and a basket of clothes were missing, and a pair of shoes had been vandalized.

June 10

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: An officer was dispatched to a theft after the victim woke up to find her bicycle had been stolen from the apartment’s bike rack area. The black and yellow GMC Denali road bike was estimated to be worth approximately $350 and its lock, which had been cut, was valued at $50.

