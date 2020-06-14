Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 3-11, 2020

June 3

16500 block 8th Avenue West: The King County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Mountlake Terrace Police Department K9 unit with a drug-related incident in Shoreline. K9 units reported a positive detection for a controlled substance and a syringe loaded with a clear liquid was found at the scene.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a DUI after she was found slumped over unconscious in a parked vehicle that was still running. Police said she showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and failed a field sobriety test. She told police she had needles and heroin in her possession.

21900 block Highway 99: Edmonds police contacted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report they had a Mountlake Terrace warrant subject in custody. The warrant was for driving with a suspended license. He was transported to Snohomish County Jail for the warrant.

June 4

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital after police responded to a reported DUI incident near Jackson Food. Police said the man showed no signs of being impaired, but had a warrant for driving with a suspended license. When police transported him to Snohomish County Jail, a nurse at the jail said she was concerned about the man’s health. Police canceled the warrant and transported the man to the hospital.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said that her vehicle was prowled while it was parked near her residence. She told police that her vehicle was locked at the time of the incident and her wallet was reported stolen.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled and said his company iPhone XR and his wallet were stolen. He said he called his company phone and a woman answered. When he tracked the phone, he said the location turned up in Everett.

5100 block 224th Street Southwest: A Colorado woman in her 30s called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that her stepfather sexually assaulted her when she was 13 years old. According to the woman, she was living in unincorporated Snohomish when the incident occurred. She was advised to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, because it was out of their jurisdiction. Police records show the suspect contacted Mountlake Terrace police in May to report that he had inappropriately touched his stepdaughter.

Larch Way/212th Street Southwest: The Edmonds Police Department requested the Mountlake Terrace K9 unit for assistance with a controlled substance detection involving a suspect vehicle. Police reported that the K9 unit alerted police to the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. The suspect was also reported to have had methamphetamine in his pocket.

June 5

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her daughter. According to the woman, her daughter refused to return her car keys and debit card. Police said the woman was intoxicated and the daughter said she took the keys for her mother’s safety.

22600 block 73rd Place West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and woman who were dating. According to the woman, the argument started because the man drove drunk and she told him not to. The man told police that he wanted to end their relationship and for the woman to move out.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported that her vehicle had been prowled while it was parked near her residence. She said the suspect(s) gained entry through a broken passenger window that was taped shut. Nothing was reported stolen.

23300 block Cedar Way: A woman said that her unlocked vehicle was prowled and multiple items, valued at $300, were stolen.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported that someone broke into her residence while it was under construction in December. According to the woman, the suspect entered through a dog door, but nothing was reported stolen. She was later contacted by the mother of her ex-boyfriend’s children, who said she recently bought a camera from a pawn shop that contained a memory card with photos of the victim. The woman told police that her vehicle had also been prowled the day before her home was burglarized, and the camera may have been stolen then. According to the woman, the pawn shop employee would not give her information on who sold the camera.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported that she was the victim of a scam after she tried to buy a dog online. She told police she had paid $575 for a dog through Zelle and when she was asked to spend $900 in shipping costs, she became suspicious and refused.

23200 block La Pierre: A man told police that one of his neighbors threatened to shoot him during an argument about speeding in their neighborhood. According to the victim, he went to his male neighbor’s residence to confront him about the speeding and the argument escalated. No physical assault was reported, but the victim said he believed the man was capable of carrying out his threats. No firearm was reported to have been involved in the incident.

June 6

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A woman said her purse was stolen from her car and the debit card inside was used at a Walgreens in Lynnwood. She said the purse also contained her Samsung Galaxy phone.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance at Veterans Park after a man and a woman reportedly instigated a verbal altercation with another man and woman who were sitting in their car. According to the victims, the suspects had weapons — an extendable baton, foldable knife and brass knuckles — that they displayed during the verbal incident.

June 7

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a disturbance between two men who knew each other and have a reported history of harassment between them. One man told police that the other kicked a door at him. There was no probable cause for assault and the men were advised to get court orders against each other.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A wallet containing narcotics was found in the Safeway parking lot. The wallet reportedly belonged to a man known by Mountlake Terrace police.

22500 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a hit-and-run after he damaged multiple parked vehicles and drove away. The suspect vehicle reportedly drove headfirst into one vehicle, which pushed it back into another vehicle, damaging both. Police said the man also had a felony warrant from the Department of Corrections.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in which a woman told police her sister and her sister’s boyfriend could be heard arguing. No physical assault was reported.

June 8

2200 block 70th Avenue West: A man was arrested for second-degree vehicle prowl after he broke into a vehicle storage trailer at Olympicview Ice Arena.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported his bicycle was stolen from the Arbor Village complex parking garage.

June 9

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft occurred at Maple Court Apartments. Office administration at the complex showed police video surveillance of “suspicious” individuals from the complex parking area that they said could have been suspects.

6500 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported her son’s bike was stolen out of their front yard.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at Maple Court Apartments. The victim told police she had been borrowing the vehicle for three months when it was prowled in the complex’s secured parking area. She reported at child’s blue jacket, a black and brown flannel work jacket, car cleaning supplies and assorted business cards were stolen.

24000 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled and the suspect(s) stole $1.50 in loose change. A window was broken to gain access.

June 10

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Candy Cane Park after a man and woman who were camping there were reportedly arguing.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked at Candy Cane Park. The man said one of his vehicle windows was smashed in to gain entry and his center console was searched. However, nothing was reported stolen.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Anchorage Police Department with case in their jurisdiction by contacting a Mountlake Terrace man and having him look at a photo lineup. When the man was brought in, he positively identified one of the suspects. The results were sent to the detective in Anchorage, however Mountlake Terrace police reportedly are unaware of the specifics of the case.

June 11

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked in front of his workplace. He reported an airsoft gun and car battery/charger combo were stolen. Some of the man’s clothing from his vehicle was located in the bushes and drug paraphernalia was also found nearby.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after he reportedly fired gun in the air outside eight times after an argument with his girlfriend and her mother. He initially told police that he fired the weapon to scare off a suspicious vehicle he thought was associated with “looters and rioters.” According to the man’s girlfriend, no physical assault occurred. The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for aiming or discharging a weapon and making false or misleading statements.

