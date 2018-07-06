Mountlake Terrace police blotter: June 29-July 6

June 29

A package theft was reported in the 23800 block of 55th Avenue West. The victim had cell phone and surveillance video of the suspect and associated vehicle.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4500 block of 238th Place West. The victim was contacted by a man who said he was a contractor with Microsoft and told the victim to give him money. The victim obliged and has been contacted several times for more money. Total loss is $5,900.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23200 block of 57th Avenue West. A garage door opener and vehicle registration were stolen.

A traffic altercation was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A woman said she pulled onto 44th Avenue West and drove north from the 23500 block. Later, a vehicle cut her off and slammed on the brakes several times. The vehicle also came alongside her and raised hands at her. The woman said she did not recall cutting off any vehicle and doesn’t know why the other driver was angry. The suspect vehicle’s information was given to the responding officer.

July 1

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 4200 block of 237th Place Southwest. A legally parked vehicle was damaged in the crash. The driver was located, contacted and provided insurance information to the victim.

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was located in the 22800 block of 56th Avenue West. It was occupied and the driver was arrested.

July 2

Discarded credit cards were found in the 6700 block of 220th Street Southwest. Two of the cards were connected to previous thefts—one was a vehicle prowl and the other was a garage burglary.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5900 block of 242nd Street Southwest. The lock to the driver’s door had been punched and the ignition had been tampered with.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 5200 block of 238th Street Southwest. It had been initially issued a correction notice on June 28.

July 3

An incident of fraud was reported in the 21200 block of 44th Avenue West. A subject tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill to pay for items. The subject said he received the cash from a gas station in Marysville and didn’t know it was counterfeit. He also had used real cash to pay for items at the store in Mountlake Terrace. The $50 bill was entered into evidence for destruction.

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. A vehicle was seen crashing into a ditch in the area, destroying a disabled ramp.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 4300 block of 223rd Street Southwest. It was initially cited on June 29.

July 4

A disturbance was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 21900 block of Highway 99. The front wheel to a bicycle was stolen. The bicycle had been locked to a handrail.

July 5

A man called to report an incident of identity theft. A credit card company messaged him to say he was approved for a credit card, but he told them he had not applied for a card. The account was closed and the man did not lose any money. The address being used for the credit application was in Florida.

A burglary was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. About $320 in cash was stolen from a cash register. A suspect was contacted and subsequently arrested for burglary.

July 6

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 4600 block of 222nd Street Southwest. It was initially cited on July 2 and had not moved.

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 6400 block of 234th Place Southwest.