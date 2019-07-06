Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 28-July 5, 2019

June 28

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting from QFC. Before his arrest, the man attempted to evade police custody. He also had drug paraphernalia in his possession.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men were arrested after robbing a man at gunpoint outside Studio 6. The suspects stole $2,600 cash from the victim and were reported to have known him. To read more about the incident, click here.

June 29

22900 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant after police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A woman reported her husband was physically assaulting her. When police arrived, they did not find evidence of any physical assault. Both parties were reported to have been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Lakeview Apartments. Three people were involved in the argument, two of whom were brothers. The suspects cited personal issues as the cause of the fight. No physical violence was reported.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported fraudulent activity to his bank account after he misplaced his wallet. He said he could not remember where he left his wallet and was sure it was stolen from where he lost it. He said his bank card was used for an unauthorized purchase to DoorDash food delivery from Ezell’s Famous Chicken. The wallet was later recovered on a suspect, who was arrested by the Lynnwood Police Department.

June 30

4300 block Street Southwest: A man in his 30s reportedly stole groceries valued at $50 from Safeway. According to the suspect’s father, the suspect is battling cancer and offered to pay for the stolen merchandise. Safeway employees did not press charges and told the man’s father he did not have to reimburse the store for the merchandise.

21800 block 51st Avenue West: A woman was reported to have stolen a bike from the front yard of a residence while the owners were not home. The female victim said she previously witnessed the female suspect in her neighborhood riding a different bike. The victim provided police with video surveillance footage from her home security camera.

4000 block 115th Avenue West: A man said there was fraudulent activity on his bank account after his vehicle was prowled. He reported a backpack containing his laptop, credit cards, passport and other items was stolen. The man reported the suspect(s) attempted to purchase two gift cards at QFC valued at $311.46. The transaction was denied.

July 1

212th Street Southwest/39th Place West: A man was arrested for a DUI after police witnessed his vehicle swerving. The man was also unable to locate his vehicle’s registration and car insurance. Also, the man’s driver’s license was reported to have been lost after the arrest.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Red Dragon Casino after he was reported to have caused a disturbance.

July 2

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported the front driver-side tire of her vehicle was slashed overnight. The vehicle was parked in front of her residence at the time of the incident. There were other reports of slashed tires in the area at the same time.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman said she was involved in a hit-and-run collision after her vehicle was a struck by a Sound Transit bus. She said the bus caused damage to the front bumper of her vehicle and the driver did not stop after the incident.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: Two ceramic sheep were stolen from the front of a business located in Mountlake Terrace Plaza. The combined value of the two ceramic sheep was $40.

July 3

4700 block 233rd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of stolen property after he was discovered to have an electric bike from reported stolen out of Seattle. The bike was valued at $6,000. The man also had a felony warrant for escaping community custody and police found drug paraphernalia in his possession.

4100 block 225th Place Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled on June 26. He reported the vehicle was left unlocked overnight. The man also he found his vehicle the next morning with three doors open. He reported a Mikita Compressor, Jabra Bluetooth headset, sunglasses, Hydroflask water bottle and a bike pump were stolen.

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a residential alarm after a rear glass door was broken. A neighbor reported witnessing a male in his 20-30s run from the residence to his car. Nothing was reported stolen at the time.

July 4

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order when he contacted his ex-girlfriend. The woman initially reported the man assaulted her, but there was no evidence of a physical assault.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Safeway after he was reported to have caused a disturbance by yelling at the store’s staff.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled while it was parked in front of her residence. The vehicle was reported to have been unlocked at the time. The woman also reported $491 in cash, a $200 money order, a silver bracelet, the vehicle’s registration and other assorted items were stolen.

July 5

21600 block 66th Avenue West: Two company vehicles belonging to Wesco Autobody Supply were reported to have been prowled. The driver-side windows of both vehicles were shattered and a hole was drilled under both vehicles’ driver-side door handles. A car stereo valued at $300 was said to have been stolen from one vehicle and the cost to replace the driver-side door was estimated to be $800. Nothing was reported stolen from the second vehicle and the estimated cost to replace the second vehicle’s door was $1,000.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man said his storage unit at Public Storage was broken into. The theft was reported to have occurred on May 24. He said a toolbox with miscellaneous tools inside, three Stihl chainsaws and a Husqvarna chainsaw were stolen. The combined value of the stolen items was estimated to be $2,200. The storage was secured with two locks — one was cut and located in the unit and the other is missing.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the Mountlake Terrace Library for the second time.

