Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 28-July 4, 2023

June 28

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred.

4000 block 212t Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance occurred at a residence..

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision.

22800 block 53rd Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

23800 block 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft report at a residence.

5800 block 212th Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An assault occurred at a business.

June 29

5600 block 224th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted the regional narcotics task force and SWAT with a narcotics warrant at a residence.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported at a business. The suspect was not located and the victim was uncooperative.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Fraud was reported at a residence.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance occurred.

June 30

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man attempted to recover stolen property and was confronted by a subject who pointed a gun at him. The suspect fled and was not immediately located.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A stolen vehicle was located.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An individual stole over $500 in merchandise at a business. He was located several blocks away and arrested for the offense. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and had several outstanding warrants.

July 1

4100 block 212th Street Soutwest: Theft occurred at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A missing person was reported.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

22800 block 58th Avenue West: Police were called to a behavioral health complaint.

23600 Lakeview Drive: Police assisted with a report of a drowning at Lake Ballinger. Read more here.

24300 block 43rd Plaee West: Trespassing was reported at a residence. An individual who damaged property was located nearby and arrested for the offenses.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for moving violations and arrested the driver for DUI.

July 2

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business. The suspects fled prior to police arrival and were not immediately located.

21800 block Interurban Trail: A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

5000 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stopped for moving violations. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

5800 block 22oth Street Southwest: Police attempted to stop a recklessly driven vehicle but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was located a second time in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. It was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle. The driver again fled at a high rate of speed.

July 3

5700 block of 213th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a juvenile runaway.

5300 block of 234th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a person slumped over in a vehicle. Officers contacted the subject and determined the subject was in control of the vehicle and impaired. The subject was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Police called to a domestic assault where a juvenile had assaulted a parent. Officers assisted the parent in getting resources and forwarded charges for the assault to the juvenile courts.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A lost cell phone was reported at the July 3rd celebration.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: After a residential fire was reported, officers helped surrounding residents evacuate and kept bystanders at a safe distance. South County Fire arrived on the scene and put out the fire. Two residents died and the cause is being investigated. Read more here.

6500 block 218th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

22600 block 60th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

4900 block 217th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument over child custody issues.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police contacted a subject who had a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

4900 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: An assault occurred.