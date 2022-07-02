Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 27-July 1, 2022

June 27

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man told police that he was threatened with a weapon at the Arco AM/PM. The reporting party said he gone inside the store to purchase a pack of cigarettes, but his credit card was declined several times. The store clerk asked the man to leave and the two got into an argument over the failed transaction. During the argument, the reporting party said that a man standing behind him also told him to leave and threatened to shoot him when the he was told to mind his own business. The reporting party said he didn’t believe the man, and told him to go ahead, at which point the man pulled a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at him. The store clerk told police that while there was an argument over the failed transaction, there was no gun involved. The clerk also noted that the man accused of pulling the gun was wearing tight-fitting clothing and didn’t appear to be concealing a firearm. The man who allegedly pulled the gun was last seen walking toward the sidewalk in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest, and a check of the area did not find him.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her white Chevrolet Malibu was stolen. She told police the last she saw the vehicle around 5 p.m., parked in a carport outside her apartment. She didn’t realize the car was missing until her boyfriend came home around 10:50 p.m. and asked her where it was.

June 28

11600 block N.E. 195th Street, Bothell: Mountlake Terrace police met up with Bellevue police to take custody of a woman who had a misdemeanor warrant out of Mountlake Terrace PD. The woman was transported to Sonohomish Couty Jail, where she was booked on a warrant for making false statements to a public servant.

June 29

21200 block 44th Avenue West: An employee of the Arco AM/PM reported he was assaulted by a customer. The employee said that at 5:20 a.m., the male suspect bought some items, paying with a $100 bill. Upon receiving his change, the suspect told the employee it wasn’t the correct amount, to which the employee responded that the amount was accurate. The suspect then started hitting the employee in the head with his fist, causing some redness/bruising. The suspect then fled on foot toward the Northern Lights apartments. The man was described as white, approximately 25-30 years old, wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. When he left the store, he had dropped a hat, a small knife and a blue shoelace, which he had been wearing around his neck. Police took those items and later placed them into evidence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: While conducting patrol checks, police discovered that a license plate affixed to a green Chevrolet Malibu actually was registered to a GMC Sierra. The officer removed the license plate and later entered it into evidence for destruction. The officer also left his business card, asking the Malibu’s owner to make contact.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An 87-year-old woman reported that her purse – described as a black leather fanny pack — was stolen from her shopping cart while she was inside Safeway just after 4 p.m. The store manager checked surveillance footage and found a recording of a man stealing the purse from the cart while the victim was reaching for an item inside a frozen food case. The man then concealed the purse inside his shirt, walked out of the store and drove away in a newer-model, silver Nissan Altima. The suspect was described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build and short black hair.

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: Police attempted a traffic stop on a black Audi S8 that had an expired vehicle registration. The vehicle entered Interstate 5 northbound with the officer in pursuit, but the pursuit was terminated after the vehicle accelerated at a a high rate of speed. The vehicle was last seen driving north on I-5.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Employees at a business reported around 9 a.m. hearing loud pops, which they at first thought was a bird crashing into a window but was later discovered to be dents in the business windows consistent with impact from a BB round. Based on the angles of the impact points, the shots appeared to have come from an individual walking on 220th Street Southwest, where it intersects with the I-5 ramps. It wasn’t immediately known what type of instrument was used to fire the projectiles at the window.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said that her front license plate had been stolen off her vehicle. Police also determined that the rear license plate did not belong to the vehicle, and both were taken for destruction.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that mail was stolen from her mailbox sometime between June 27 and June 28.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl occurred at the Northern Lights Apartments. A woman said her car door had been opened and her vehicle registration, along with a large collection of Barbie dolls, had been stolen. The stolen items were valued at $300.

4600 block 241st Street Southwest: A man reported that a contractor working on his house had stolen some tools., including a shop vac and an air compressor.

June 30

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Toyota Prius. The victim reported she heard a suspicious noise that sounded like a power tool outside her window around midnight, and when she looked outside, she saw a blue vehicle parked next to her Prius. She witnessed an individual crawling out from underneath the Prius, getting into the blue car and speeding away westbound on 236th Street Southwest. Police saw a vehicle matching the blue car’s description heading northbound on Cedar Way from 236th Street Southwest. They stopped the vehicle and ordered the driver to turn off his engine, but the driver didn’t comply. Instead, the vehicle fled northbound on 44th Avenue West, ran a red light and continued westbound. Police terminated the stop at that point. Lynnwood police later located the vehicle and followed it onto Interstate 5, but eventually terminated their pursuit.

24000 Van Ry Boulevard: A woman said an Amazon package had been stolen on June 28, containing an air purifier worth $130.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police meet with Brier police to take custody of a woman who had arrest warrants out of Mountlake Terrace. She was transported to Snohomish County jail for booking.

July 1

Interurban Trail tunnel below 220th Street Southwest: Police reported the discovery of racist graffiti written on the tunnel, including the messages “We hate n—–s” and “KKK”. Public works staff was notified so that the graffiti could be removed.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Domestic violence pamphlets were provided to a man and a woman at Quartz Creek Apartments after a verbal argument between the two.