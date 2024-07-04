Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 26-July 2, 2024

June 26

21500 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

24300 block of 56th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at a residence.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported. The individuals associated with the vehicle were suspected of crimes in another city. Upon attempting to contact the vehicle the driver fled in a reckless manner. The vehicle was not pursued.

June 27

24300 block of 57th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.

5200 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

June 28

21900 block of 64th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

6100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A behavioral health complaint was made, locating an individual intent on committing suicide. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.

3500 block of 225th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

22000 block of 56th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

3500 block of 225th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

23600 block of 54th Avenue West: A death was investigated at a residence.

June 29

5100 block of 243rd Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. An individual was arrested for outstanding warrants.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A disturbance was reported. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23900 block of 56th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.

June 30

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported. An individual was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

5600 block of 224th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report

July 1

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

6500 block of 227th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

22900 block of 55th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.

24000 block of 59th Place West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

6600 block of 222nd Street Southwest: A behavioral health complaint was made at a residence.

July 2

21800 block of Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a business.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

6900 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a business.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.