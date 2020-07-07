Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 26-30, 2020

June 26

5100 block 238th Place Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health incident at a residence involving a subject who was reportedly intoxicated and suffering from depression. He told police he was not intending to harm himself. The individual was given information regarding resources available to assist him.

June 27

22500 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was stolen overnight while it was parked at his residence.

23300 block 53rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI-related hit-and-run collision. According to police, the man was arrested and transported to the hospital, where a search warrant was served and he was medically cleared. The suspect was released to his family in lieu of booking into jail due to health concerns. Charges were sent to the prosecutor for filing, police said.

21200 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief complaint after a woman reported her vehicle was vandalized. The victim provided information on a possible suspect who had been involved in an argument with a family member.

June 28

6300 block 223rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief complaint after a resident reported suspect(s) broke a locking mailbox by forcing it open. A second resident nearby also reported being a victim of the same crime. There is no suspect information.

6200 block St. Albion Way: A woman was taken into protective custody after she reportedly assaulted family members who were trying to restrain her when police arrived. It was later learned the woman has diagnosed behavioral health issues and has not been taking her medications, police said. She was transported to Swedish for an evaluation.

23300 block 53rd Avenue West: A man reported he caught unknown suspect(s) stealing tools from his truck while it was parked near his residence. However, the suspect(s) reportedly fled when the man interrupted.

June 29

23300 block 53rd Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle was prowled and miscellaneous property was stolen.

21800 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole miscellaneous property.

22000 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief incident at a residence when a man reported suspect(s) punctured the tires on his vehicle.

6500 block 227th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled overnight and miscellaneous property was stolen.

6800 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fraud complaint at a business after the victim reported the computer system was infected with ransomware. Police said the server required replacement costing in excess of $10,000. There is no suspect information and the investigation continues, police said.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to an alleged assault complaint at Ballinger Park after the victim said an adult male unknown to them was swimming and pulled kids under water a couple times. The suspect denied the accusation and said he only did so to his kids. Police forwarded the case to the prosecutor for review.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A man reported unknown suspect(s) broke his bird cage, located on his porch, and set his birds free.

June 30

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle was prowled in a parking lot. She said that she saw the suspect using a flashlight to break into it, and when she yelled at him, the suspect ran away. Police located a suspect nearby, but the victim could not positively identify him and he was released.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton