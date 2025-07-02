Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 25-July 1, 2025

June 25

Mountlake Terrace Police Department: MLT officer Ratliff assisted the Edmonds police with an investigation into an impaired driver.

23300 block 51st Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

23900 block 54th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

22900 block 55th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for theft at a business.

June 26

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft at a residence.

23300 block Cedar Way: Theft was reported at a residence.

6400 block 232nd Street Southwest: A missing person was reported at a residence.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence.

22200 block 66th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a court order at a residence.

23300 block Cedar Way: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

June 27

6400 block 233rd Place West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

24100 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

6700 block 235th Street Southwest: A trespasser was reported at a residence.

June 28

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault at a residence in addition to driving under the influence of intoxicants.

6400 block 233rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.

5600 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver who was stopped for vehicle registration violations was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.

June 29

6300 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for registration violations; however, the driver fled recklessly and was not immediately apprehended.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.

23700 block 52nd Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

6300 block 219th Street Southwest: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

June 30

4700 block 236th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report at a residence.

21900 block 49th Place West: A behavioral health event was reported at a residence.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

5600 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a robbery. The investigation continues.

July 1

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.