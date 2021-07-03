Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 25-July 1, 2021

June 25

22500 block 60th Avenue West: A woman reported that the catalytic converter from her vehicle had been taken some time between Wednesday night and Friday morning while it was parked on the street.

22900 block 72nd Place West: A man said he was the victim of fraud after someone had attempted to open multiple credit accounts in his name using his Social Security number.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman discovered her Ford Ranger’s passenger door was ajar and someone had rummaged through the cab. She didn’t believe anything had been taken and there was no damage to the truck.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident of the Taluswood Apartments reported her Jeep Liberty had been prowled and a gym bag was stolen from it. The bag contained a pair of weightlifting shoes valued at $200. The vehicle’s fuse panel cover had been removed and the passenger-side sun visor roof clip was damaged.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A male resident of the Taluswood Apartments told police someone had prowled his vehicle overnight. There was no damage to the vehicle and nothing was said to have been taken from it.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee at the Safeway store said that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from her car sometime during her work shift. The victim realized it was gone when she started the car and it made a loud sound.

June 26

5200 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman discovered someone had recently stolen the catalytic converter from her Honda Element.

June 27

22700 block 72nd Place West: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22700 block 72nd Place West: Police arrested a woman for an outstanding warrant and while searching her found two items of drug paraphernalia.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Police were dispatched to an assault weapon call at Ballinger Park after a man said he had been beaten with a rock. The victim said he was walking through the park when he overheard a group of two women and three men making “racist remarks” toward white people but was unable to remember exactly what they were saying. He was transported to Swedish Edmonds hospital for a cut on the top of his head that required staples, a cut on his left eyebrow, and bruises on his left forearm, left shoulder and right side of his back.

June 28

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault at Ballinger Park after he pushed a woman multiple times and also slapped her face. Witnesses were able to confirm the events of the physical confrontation and it was reported that the man had also attempted to start a fight with them in the parking lot.

22900 block 58th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was reported stolen recently from a motor home. The cost to repair was estimated at between $3,000-$5,000.

23100 block 64th Avenue West: Police issued a civil notice of violation to both the occupant and owner of a property after receiving multiple complaints regarding the occupant feeding and attracting crows. The man was reported by several neighbors to be dumping buckets of food waste daily in the yard, which attracted large amounts of crows who were then causing assorted property damage throughout the neighborhood. They were also concerned that his actions were attracting rats and raccoons. It is a code violation to create or maintain accumulations of matter, including food stuffs, that harbors or is an attraction for the infestation of insects or vermin or failing to eliminate such infestations.

June 29

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police seized a piece of drug paraphernalia from a man while dispatched to a nuisance report.

June 30

6700 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported an incident of mail theft after finding that a box containing many pieces of unopened mail from several different addresses had been placed next to his recycle bin. Surveillance video from overnight showed what appeared to be a male subject with a bald head ride up on a motorcycle and park in front of the house. He removed his helmet and proceeded to walk east through the neighborhood before returning nearly an hour and a half later carrying a box. The subject the then got back on the motorcycle and left the area.

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: Police developed probable cause to charge a woman with domestic violence assault after she had hit another woman in the head, causing bruising. The victim had left the house where the assault occurred to call 911 from the nearby QFC, and the aggressor was already gone from the residence when police arrived there. Multiple witnesses confirmed there had been a physical confrontation between the suspect and the victim.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to transport a woman to the Snohomish County Jail after she was arrested by the Edmonds Police Department for an outstanding warrant out of Mountlake Terrace.

22600 block 73rd Place West: A male and female subject were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets after police determined no physical altercation had occurred between the two during a domestic disturbance.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: The male driver of a black Cadillac DeVille was cited for driving without a license and given a warning for using an altered trip permit and failure to provide proof of valid vehicle insurance upon request during a traffic stop. The trip permit affixed to the rear window was covered in plastic and the expiration date was written on that rather than on the actual permit itself.

6400 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision in which one vehicle rear-ended another while it was stopped. The female driver of the Toyota RAV4 that was hit had to be transported to the hospital for back pain. The male driver of the Lexus ES330 said his car had brake issues, which caused it to collide into the trunk of the other vehicle. He was cited for driving without a license and also issued a notice of infraction for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and for it having defective equipment.

July 1

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for and outstanding felony warrant and transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to transport a man from the King County Jail to the Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of Mountlake Terrace.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: The driver of a vehicle said his brakes had begun to seize and stop working properly, which caused him to overshoot the entrance to the Capri Apartments complex where he resides. While attempting to conduct a U-turn into the complex, he overcorrected and went off the side of the parking lot into a chain link fence, and his car then caught on fire. The fire department extinguished the flames and the driver declined medical aid, complaining only of a slight injury to his shoulder from the vehicle’s seatbelt. The driver reported that issues with the braking system and multiple instances of overcorrection caused the collision and a witness statement concurred with the description of events. (See related story here.)

