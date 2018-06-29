Mountlake Terrace police blotter: June 22-28

June 22

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest. A rock was reportedly thrown at a bedroom window. The window broke.

A theft was reported in the 21800 block of 54th Avenue West. Cash was stolen from a bedroom.

An abandoned vehicle was towed form the 23000 block of La Pierre Drive. It had been issued a parking citation on June 15.

Keys were found in the 5000 block of 236th Street Southwest.

June 23

A theft was reported at a store in the 21000 block of 44th Avenue West.

An empty suitcase was found in the 22000 block of 64th Avenue West.

June 24

A tablet was found in the 23200 block of 48th Avenue West.

A disturbance was reported in the 22100 block of 48th Avenue West.

A disturbance was reported in the 6600 block of 228th Street Southwest.

June 25

A burglary was reported in the 21600 block of 46th Place West. A gun and credit cards were stolen.

A residential burglary was reported in the 21600 block of 47th Place West. A basketball jersey and glass vase containing change were among the items reported missing.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive.

Two vehicles were reported stolen from the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive.

An iPad belonging to the city was recovered. It had been stolen on Monday, June 4.

June 26

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4900 block of 244th Street Southwest.

An attempted theft was reported in the 6700 block of 235th Street Southwest. A teenager was seen trying to take a bicycle from a residence there.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22300 block of 42nd Place West. Two garage door openers, a vehicle registration and insurance card were stolen.

A vehicle was reported damaged in the 23900 block of 52nd Avenue West. A similar crime was reported in the 23400 block of 52nd Avenue West. Entry did not appear to have been made into either vehicle.

A window was broken on a vehicle in the 6100 block of 227th Street Southwest.

A motorcycle was tipped over in the 23400 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A window to a residence was reported broken in the 23400 block of 52nd Avenue West.

June 27

Packages that may have been stolen were found in front of a residence in the 4200 block of 230th Place Southwest. It could not be confirmed whether or not they were stolen, so they were entered into evidence as found property.

A stack of credit cards was brought to the Mountlake Terrace police department as found property. One of the cards belonged to a woman who was contacted and said her wallet had been stolen. The owners of the other cards could not be reached.

A pressure washer was reported stolen from the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West.

New Hot Wheels toy cars were found scattered in a parking lot in the 22900 block of 56th Avenue West.

June 28

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report an incident of fraud. The man said he was buying a $7,000 car online. He mailed a check so that he could pick up the vehicle. After the check was cashed, he never heard back from the seller.

A domestic disturbance was reported in the 4500 block of 241st Court.