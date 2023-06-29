Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 21-27, 2023

June 21

23700 block Cedar Way: A cell phone was found.

4600 block 238th Place Southwest: Officers responded to a report of a person in crisis. Officers spoke with the subject and they were referred to Snohomish County Crisis Services.

4800 block 221st Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

21200 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a 17-month-old baby locked inside a vehicle. Officers exhausted all efforts to open the vehicle and eventually had to break out the front passenger-side window to get the child out. The child was unharmed and in good spirits.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

June 22

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A backpack with personal items inside was reported stolen.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

22600 block of 56th Avenue W for a fraud report.

23800 block 49th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was found unoccupied and returned to the registered owner.

22000 block 67th Place West: Officers responded to a report of a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers stopped a driver for a traffic offense. The driver was found to be in violation of several misdemeanor offenses and had several misdemeanor warrants. The driver was booked into jail for the driving offenses.

June 23

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

June 24

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a domestic assault and the suspect was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Charges for the assault were forwarded to the prosecutor.

22700 block 72nd Place West: An officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. The officer discovered the driver was operating thevehicle without a required ignition interlock device. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for the violation.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Vehicle theft was reported.

23000 block 44th Place West: Suspicious circumstances were reported.

23300 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a person passed out in a running vehicle that was parked. While officers were on their way to the location, the vehicle drove away. Officers were able to locate the vehicle parked at a different location, with the driver again passed out behind the wheel. Police determined the driver was impaired by narcotics. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

June 25

23300 block Cedar Way: Identity theft was reported.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the registered owner.

21600 block 52nd Avenue West: An officer stopped a vehicle driver for lane travel violations. Police determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

June 26

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of an overdose. Officers performed CPR and administered Narcan. Aid arrived on scene and transported the patient to the hospital.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Identity theft was reported.

23600 block 58th Avenue West: Found property was reported.

22400 block 70th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

21900 block 54th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported

June 27

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted Edmonds police with a verbal domestic call.

24100 block 43rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute over a cab fare.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police were called to a civil dispute over apartment clean-up fees.