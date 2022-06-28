Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 21-27, 2022

June 19

23300 block Lakeview Drive: A hit-and-run collision was reported by the owner of a Honda Fit. She reported hearing a loud crash come from the parking lot outside of her apartment, and upon checking discovered that there was new damage to her car’s front left side. Police observed the damage appeared consistent with being struck by another vehicle. (The report of this incident was not available when last week’s police blotter was compiled and published.)

June 21

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Four juvenile females were reported to be intoxicated in the parking lot at Mountlake Terrace High School. They admitted to drinking alcohol and consuming cannabis while inside of a Kia sedan located in the parking lot. All four of the girls’ parents were contacted to come pick them up. Three of the girls were current MTHS students, and staff stated that the school desired to handle related disciplinary action. The fourth girl, who was no longer attending MTHS, was subsequently trespassed from campus property for a period of one year. Police also referred a charge of minor in possession of alcohol against her to juvenile court.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a woman by phone who had reported an interaction with a suspicious man located near Mountlake Terrace High School. She stated that while she was walking her two dogs around the school, the man had first contacted her near the bus exit and complimented her dogs. She then left the property heading northbound on 44th Avenue West and the subject had followed her to the bus stop, where he made another comment to her. She continued walking northbound and he continued to follow her. He then got her attention again and made a remark that included a sexual proposition. She responded by telling him to leave. An area check by police did not locate any individuals matching the description given.

June 22

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A resident reported that her mail had been stolen every day for the past week or more. She stated knowing that bills and other assorted items were missing because she receives delivery notifications from the post office. The bank of mailboxes where hers is located does not lock.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Two juvenile males were both trespassed, at the request of staff, from the Mountlake Terrace High School property for a period of one year. Staff had observed that the subjects, who weren’t MTHS students, were inside of the school and did not belong there. A third juvenile male subject was also reported to have been observed on the campus property but an area search did not locate him.

6300 block 227th Street Southwest: The owner of a 1992 Honda Civic reported it had been stolen. The vehicle was said to have minor body damage, the passenger side blinker was missing and the rear Honda emblem was flipped upside down.

4900 block 241st Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to assist with a fire that damaged two houses. No one was injured and the cause of the fire was still under investigation. More details about the incident can be viewed here.

June 23

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee at the Shell gas station reported that a driver who had come into the store seemed very intoxicated. Police observed the silver Kia Optima leaving the gas station’s parking lot and its driver failed to signal a short time later as she turned from 220th Street Southwest onto the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5. While driving on the interstate, the vehicle was observed swerving and driving erratically. Police activated their overhead lights and chirped their siren to pull the car over, but it continued driving past many reasonable places to stop before turning southbound onto Poplar Way in Lynnwood and pulling into a Jaguar dealership located there. The driver admitted she had been drinking and reported that she had left O’Houlies Pub. Police subsequently arrested her for driving while under the influence of alcohol and transported her to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. She was also cited for failure to obey a law enforcement officer.

22100 block 67th Place West: Animal control impounded a female dog that was reported to be running loose in the cul-de-sac. The animal had recently been declared a potentially dangerous dog and was observed running loose around her owner’s residence without wearing either a leash or muzzle, violating city requirements. As a result, the dog was taken to PAWS in Lynnwood to await a decision from the court or an owner surrender agreement. Charges against the owner for violating the required conditions of keeping a potentially dangerous dog in the city were forwarded to the court for mailing.

22700 block 57th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he got in a fight with his brother-in-law. Both men had visible injuries resulting from the incident. The subject arrested was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: A man and woman received domestic violence pamphlets after they had an argument in which nothing physical was reported to have occurred.

June 24

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after staff at Safeway had observed him leaving the store with a shopping cart full of stolen items including Tide Pods containers. Police located the suspect a short distance from the store and the shopping cart filled with items was located near him. Staff stated that the items found in the shopping cart were worth more than $750. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest him for second-degree theft, resisting arrest and shopping cart theft. He was also trespassed from the Safeway property for a period of one year and transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

Southbound Interstate 5 south of 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Washington State Patrol with a DUI by detaining the driver while the trooper conducted a high-risk vehicle stop on the vehicle.

5000 block 238th Place Southwest: Theft was reported after a resident had received notification that two packages were delivered to his home a week prior, but he stated that he never received the packages. The two items taken were a scanner valued at $300 and a pressure system valued at $800.

6600 block 234th Street Southwest: A resident reported that he had been scammed out of $191 while attempting to purchase a Sony PS5 on OfferUp. He had sent the money to an individual located in Florida, who initially stopped responding and then later told the victim that he had to send him more money for shipping.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man and woman received domestic violence pamphlets after they had a verbal argument at the Cinebarre Theatre,

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A hit-and-run collision was reported in the parking lot located near the Lake Ballinger boat ramp. The owner of a new truck stated that he was on the fishing pier when an ice cream vendor announced over a speaker that the truck had been hit in the parking lot. The truck’s owner walked up to the parking lot and saw a white Hyundai SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Police observed his truck had minimal damage, estimated to be under $100.

June 25

5100 block 238th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for having an outstanding warrant. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

22300 block 58th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at St. Pius X Catholic Church after a member of the parish found that a window had been broken on the north side of the church building. Police observed that a brick was located inside the building among the broken glass from the damaged window.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported after the victim discovered that someone had stolen her wallet from her purse. It contained her driver’s license, a USB flash drive, mailbox key and her credit card. The wallet was believed to have been taken during a roughly two-hour period that afternoon while she was attending a meeting and had left her purse on her desk. It was noted that the building’s elevator allows people to access the floor where her desk is located. Furthermore, her desk is out in the open on that floor and a person not associated with her employer could have entered the area and taken her wallet.

22400 block 44th Avenue West: A man and a woman received domestic violence pamphlets after they had an argument in which nothing physical was reported to have occurred.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A resident at the Aspire Apartments complex reported that multiple mailboxes had recently been broken into. He stated that he believed the suspect(s) had also accessed his mailbox and stolen his mail. He did not see any damage to his mailbox but was confident that his mail was taken because he had received a notification that a package was delivered and it was not there when he later checked.

June 26

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A burglary was reported at Zeeks Pizza after it was discovered to have water damage, along with damage to light fixtures. The ceiling structure had several metal bars pulled down, a wall that had holes consistent with being struck by a metal bar, and a smoke detector and alarm system had been destroyed. The damages were estimated to be $10,000 – although that amount could potentially increase depending on the severity of structural damage to the ceiling. It was also stated that the damage was severe enough that the restaurant’s opening would have to be delayed. Police observed no obvious signs of entry and no doors were reported to have been left unlocked.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of a Jay Flight travel trailer reported that it had been stolen overnight from the parking lot located at the 56th Avenue Market. Several items stored along with the trailer were also taken, including a dishwasher, water hose, memory foam mattress, table and a coffee pot.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for domestic violence assault. She admitted to slapping her estranged husband in the face during an argument about possessions that she was removing from the residence. It was reported that he had been struck twice and his face was observed to have redness, especially around his nose, that appeared to be consistent with being slapped. He consented to allowing police to seize for safekeeping two firearms that were located in the residence. The woman was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

22000 block 67th Place West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he was reported to have assaulted his ex-girlfriend during a family barbecue. It was stated that he became violent and pushed her into a tree, thereby scraping her legs. He also grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground – taking out some of her hair in the process — and then slapped her once on the cheek. When police arrived, the suspect had been observed jumping over the residence’s back fence but he was quickly contacted behind the residence and placed under arrest. He was subsequently transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of suspicious items located at the bleachers near the off-leash dog park. They located a scale and a white powder that was watered down in a jar and had spilled. A plastic tube that holds syringes was taken to the police station and entered into evidence for destruction because it contained a white gelatinous substance that may have been a drug.

4900 block 238th Street Southwest: A man received a domestic violence pamphlet after having a verbal argument with his son, who had already left the house prior to police arriving.

June 27

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident reported that his mail had recently been stolen from the Aspire Apartments complex.

