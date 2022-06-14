Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 2-13, 2022

June 2

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at Diore Espresso in which a male suspect had called and threatened a former girlfriend. Police noted that the threats continued a recent pattern of behavior by the suspect that have resulted in several other charges. They developed probable cause to charge the man with harassment for the incident. He was subsequently arrested later that day and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported in which the owner of a Toyota Sienna van discovered that two of its tires had been slashed. Police observed a large gash in the tires that was consistent with being stabbed with a knife.

21200 block 48th Avenue West: A man and woman causing a disturbance at the Quartz Creek Apartments were located nearby and trespassed from the complex’s property for one year.

4800 block 228th Street Southwest: The owner of a home under construction reported that someone had trespassed onto the property overnight, gained access to the structure and stolen several items. One of the home’s windows had its screen removed and damaged and the window was opened. Several places in the home’s interior had been spray painted and several tools were stolen. The missing tools were valued at $50. The cost to repair the window screen and remove the spray paint was estimated to be $150.

21700 block 51st Avenue West: Two stolen license plates were recovered from a parked vehicle and entered into evidence for destruction.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A suspicious green car reported to be located in the QFC parking lot was determined to match the description of a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing from a hit-and-run collision that occurred approximately 25 blocks away in the 24300 block of Cedar Way. Police observed the green Honda Civic had severe damage to its passenger side. The car’s male driver was observed to have a cut on his forehead that was bleeding, caused by the collision, and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Two bystanders stated they had witnessed the hit-and-run and confirmed that the male driver was involved in it. Both parties reported he had made a left turn without yielding to oncoming traffic, which caused the collision. They stated he then left the scene and drove to QFC where he parked and remained until police arrived. The man admitted to drinking a beer earlier and refused medical attention for the cut on his forehead. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest the subject and charge him with driving while under the influence of alcohol and also hit-and-run. He was subsequently transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman reported that a suspicious man had been putting things into a Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked at Energy Works shortly before midnight. When she asked the subject what he was doing, he jumped into his vehicle and drove away. The Tahoe had been parked in front of a white work van registered to the business. Police observed a strong scent of gasoline and the van’s fuel cap was on the ground. The witness stated she saw the man loading a long rubber hose into his vehicle. As a result, police believed the suspicious subject was siphoning gasoline from the work van.

June 3

6500 block 216th Street Southwest: While performing a check at a business complex shortly before 3:30 a.m., police observed a clear plastic container underneath a white van. The container was placed underneath the vehicle’s fuel tank and it contained a small amount of clear liquid that smelled of gasoline. Police observed the van’s fuel tank had a small hole that appeared to have been drilled into it and the area around the hole was wet. No one was located during a check of the surrounding area and vehicles located nearby did not appear to be damaged. It was unknown at that time how much gasoline was taken from the van and the cost to repair the vehicle’s fuel tank was estimated to be $40. A later review of security footage showed that a subject had approached the vehicle around 11 p.m. the night before.

June 4

23800 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported after a resident witnessed a man and woman attempt to steal a catalytic converter from his neighbor’s vehicle. The two subjects were reported to have left in a silver vehicle southbound on 54th Avenue West. A video of the incident showed the woman appeared to act as a lookout and the male exited the parked silver vehicle holding a large object, believed to be a vehicle jack. The two then walked a distance of several houses toward the incident location. The witness heard a noise and upon seeing the two individuals outside, he yelled at them. They yelled back at him and then returned to the silver vehicle. The victim’s Toyota Prius was observed to have its catalytic converter hanging loose from underneath the car. A bolt was observed on the ground next to the vehicle and it appeared that the suspect had attempted to unbolt the catalytic converter from the car’s frame. There was some damage, estimated at approximately $300, to the vehicle’s undercarriage.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested at the Silver Oak Apartments for violating the conditions of four court restraining orders. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking on the four charges.

June 5

22500 block 44th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from QFC for a period of one year at the request of staff.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was also trespassed from the Hemlock State Brewing property for a period of one year at the request of staff.

20400 block 48th Avenue West: The male driver of a vehicle that was pulled over for crossing the roadway’s center yellow line several times was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

June 6

3800 block 226th Place Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he pushed his female roommate during an argument, reportedly over rent money owed. She was observed to have a small mark on her left forearm from the incident. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

7000 block 225th Street Southwest: A homeowner reported a burglary after her audible home alarm activated and, upon investigating, discovered that a sliding rear door was ajar by approximately 2 inches. A window guard security device that prevents sliding appeared to have prevented the unknown suspect(s) from entering the residence. Nothing in the backyard was said to be disturbed or stolen. A check of the surrounding area via an unmanned aerial drone did not locate any suspects.

June 7

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to Mountlake Terrace High School to assist staff with trespass forms barring a former student from the property for a period of one year. The juvenile subject had recently been trespassed from the Edmonds-Woodway High School property and charged with carrying dangerous weapons onto school grounds and into a classroom, including a knife, hatchet and saw. MTHS had been in contact with the former student’s probation officer, who had indicated that the juvenile has made statements indicating that he has access to a firearm. Staff stated that they felt the subject could be a danger to students at MTHS and wanted to ensure that he was trespassed from the property since he had previously been a student there. Police reported that the Brier Police Department had already received the information about his possible access to firearms and had subsequently contacted the Brier resident’s father and confirmed that the firearms are securely stored. Mountlake Terrace police later contacted the subject at his residence and served the trespass form to him.

22800 block of the Interurban Trail: A woman reported that she had been “flashed” by a male suspect approximately 45 minutes prior on the Interurban trail located north of 228th Street Southwest. The victim stated that she walked past the suspect, turned around and saw him exposing himself to her “while touching himself and smiling.” She felt scared, turned back around and caught up to a nearby man who was walking in the same direction and agreed to escort her safely away from the scene. The suspect was described as a very skinny white male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, wearing a red or dark blue jacket and blue jeans. An area check along the Interurban Trail did not locate anyone matching the description.

21200 block 58th Avenue West: Fraud was reported after a resident was notified by a collection company that she owed more than $3,362 to T-Mobile for an account that had been opened in December 2021. The victim stated that she had never opened the account and did not know who had done so. She then spoke with a company representative and was informed that it had been opened with her personal information, including her Social Security number.

June 8

21400 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at the Mount Zion Lutheran Church after a representative for a support group that meets at the location discovered that someone had broken a window on the building to gain entry. The suspect(s) then broke through a locked office door located inside the building, where the group keeps a safe for money raised by the larger sobriety organization to which it belongs. The support group’s safe had been broken into and $150 was stolen.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man and woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following an argument between them in which nothing was reported broken and no one had been assaulted.

5000 block 228th Street Southwest: Police determined that probable cause existed to arrest a man for third-degree malicious mischief after he admitted to breaking a key fob that belongs to his wife during an argument between the two parties. A citation was sent to the court for mailing. The cost of replacing the broken key fob was estimated to be $300.

June 9

23600 block 56th Avenue West: The male driver of an orange Subaru Crosstrek was observed traveling at a high rate of speed and driving erratically, then temporarily eluded police by failing to stop at a posted stop sign and accelerating through a narrow neighborhood road. While police did not pursue him for safety reasons, the man was arrested after the suspect vehicle pulled into the parking lot at the 56th Avenue Market. The subject was wearing, and the car also contained, several clothing items that had security and/or price tags still attached to them. A records check revealed that the man was not licensed to be driving. The key located in the car’s ignition appeared to have a tag similar to what car dealerships use to identify which key belongs to a vehicle. Police contacted the Subaru’s registered owner, who resides in Seattle, and learned that the car was involved in a collision a couple of days before. It had then been towed to a tow yard located in Seattle, where it was supposed to remain until it could be moved to a repair shop. The manager of the towing company stated the car was supposed to be inside of their fully fenced lot and no one should be driving it. As a result, police determined was probable cause to arrest the male subject for operating a motor vehicle without a license and without identification, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and failing to obey an officer. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The Subaru was towed back to the tow yard by an employee of the company.

June 10

Northbound ramp onto Interstate 5 from 220th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, police arrested a man for having an outstanding warrant and also cited him for a stop sign infraction, driving with a suspended license and for not having a required ignition interlock device equipped on the vehicle he was operating. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail to be booked on the warrant.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A City of Mountlake Terrace nighttime custodian, who had previously reported a recent incident of suspicious activity that occurred near the basketball courts located near the Recreation Pavilion, stated he had since found a handwritten note that was left overnight on the windshield of his car. The note complained about the man previously contacting police and made statements that could possibly be construed as threatening. The employee did not know who wrote the note.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police determined that probable cause existed to arrest a male juvenile subject for first-degree assault after he was reported to have pointed a gun at his juvenile brother approximately two hours earlier during an argument between the two. The juvenile was subsequently contacted and arrested. He claimed that the gun was a BB gun and was transported to the Denney Juvenile Justice Center for booking. A search of the residence located a Polymer 80 firearm with 10 rounds of ammunition in the magazine. When the gun was found, its chamber was empty and the magazine was not inserted into the pistol. As a result, the male juvenile was also charged with possession of a pistol by someone who is under the age of 21.

June 11

21900 block 66th Avenue West: The owner of Subway reported that the shop was burglarized overnight. A suspect had entered the shop by prying out a window and then proceeded to cut open the safe. Approximately $400 in rolled coins was stolen from inside.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after the owner of a Toyota RAV4 discovered that its two front tires were flat and nails had been driven through the tread on both of them. The victim stated that both tires had to be replaced, which cost her $200.

4500 block 225th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A robbery was reported in which three juvenile subjects walking home from the Lynnwood Bowl and Skate had been assaulted by seven juvenile males who had exited a white SUV. The male suspects started hitting and kicking at least two of the juveniles who had been walking home and took a phone from one of them. A witness stated that he had seen the incident happen from the parking lot at 7-Eleven. The phone that had been taken was subsequently located just eastbound of the incident’s location and it appeared that whoever grabbed the phone had unknowingly dropped it while attempting to get into the white SUV.

Intersection of 230th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West: Police dispatched to a collision involving two vehicles arrested a man for driving while under the influence of drugs. He was driving eastbound on 230th Street Southbound and had failed to stop at a posted stop sign, which resulted in his car colliding with a vehicle traveling northbound on 56th Avenue West. All of the parties in both vehicles declined medical treatment. The male suspect was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail to be booked for DUI. While he was being searched at the jail, corrections deputies located and confiscated a blue M30 pill that was consistent in appearance with pills that are controlled substances.

June 12

4400 block 236th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. Afterward, police were subsequently advised that the owner of a Toyota Prius located in the 24100 block of 52nd Avenue West had video showing that the arrested subject’s utility van he had been driving had collided with their car. Therefore, probable cause was developed to also charge the man with hit-and-run.

22800 block 58th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported after a resident discovered that his company van had been sideswiped sometime recently while it was parked on the street in front of his home. Police observed the resident’s van had a black paint transfer on it from the suspect vehicle and there was also some pieces of amber lights from the suspect vehicle located on the ground. Damage to the van was estimated to be under $1,000. Police determined there was reason to believe and further investigate the possibility that the resident’s vehicle had been damaged by a suspect vehicle that was involved in a collision located nearby the night before — which had resulted in a male subject being arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs.

22400 block 52nd Avenue West: Theft was reported after the owner of a vehicle discovered that someone had broken the locked fuel cap and stolen gasoline from the vehicle. Police noted there was gasoline on the roadway and it did not appear that the thief was successful in collecting the gasoline emptied from the fuel tank.

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: Police pulled over a truck that was observed swerving into oncoming traffic and driving erratically. The male driver was subsequently arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. He later admitted to drinking in his truck while driving and stated that he had been going to the store to buy more beer.

June 13

22000 block 66th Avenue West: An employee at the Crazy Moose Casino reported that his Toyota Highlander was prowled in the parking lot. The vehicle’s window was damaged and its registration was removed from the glove box but left inside the vehicle. The owner stated that nothing was believed to be missing from his vehicle.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: The owner of a vehicle reported that it had been prowled while parked near the Crazy Moose Casino. The vehicle’s rear passenger window was smashed and a bag containing a Dell laptop valued at approximately $500 had been stolen. The cost of repairing the vehicle’s window was estimated to be $500.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell