Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 19-25, 2024

June 19

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop at the for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail. The driver had two previous DUI arrests the previous year.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A subject wanted to surrender their firearms in accordance with a domestic violence no-contact order.

7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: Two subjects were investigated for trespassing.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer located a subject slumped over the wheel of a running vehicle. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The subject was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

June 20

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: A death investigation was conducted.

6100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired on drugs. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

23500 block of 28th Avenue: Police assisted Brier PD with an involuntary committal. Once in custody, the subject spit in the face of the Mountlake Terrace officer. The officer was treated for the exposure and charges for the assault were sent to the prosecutor.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

4800 block of 216th Place: A court order was served.

June 21

4800 block of 221st Street Southwest: A report was made of missing cash.

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

23200 block of 44th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

23200 block of 44th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported. The juvenile was located a short time later.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A bicycle theft was reported.

5100 block of 219th Street Southwest: A court order was served.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A trespassed person was reported on a property. The subject was located and arrested for trespassing.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

June 22

22700 block of 60th Avenue West: A stolen cell phone was reported.

5200 block of 238th Street Southwest: A report of a trespass in progress was investigated. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects who were given trespass notices and asked not to return to the property.

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: A bicycle was found.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: Police investigated a report of a male subject overdosing on narcotics. Officers arrived on scene and found the subject non-responsive. One dose of Narcan was administered by the officer. The officer was able to revive the subject prior to medics arrival.

23500 block of Lakeview Drive: A subject in crisis was reported. Resources were offered to the subject.

June 23

23500 block of 48th Avenue West: A collision was reported. One subject was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

23500 block of Lakeview Drive: A 10-year-old was reportedly missing. Officers located the child, who told officers her dad had dropped her off at the lake and he had been drinking alcohol. Officers located the father and determined he was impaired. The father was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment for driving the child in the car while intoxicated.

21700 block of 51st Avenue West: A patrol officer located a vehicle with the incorrect license plates. The officer confiscated the license plates.

June 24

6500 block of 236th Street Southwest: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop at the for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

22000 block of 70th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was investigated. The officer determined the vehicle was an unoccupied stolen vehicle and recovered it. The registered owner took possession of the vehicle.

June 25

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A patrol officer located a vehicle parked in the drive of a gas station at the with a subject sleeping in the driver’s seat. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

7500 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police assists Edmonds PD with a DUI arrest.

4700 block of 237th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. Resources were offered to the subject.

6000 block of 232nd Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

5600 block of 234th Street Southwest: Police investigated a landlord-tenant dispute.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A court order service was made.