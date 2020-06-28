Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 19-25, 2020

June 19

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace police responded to a domestic assault report at Swedish Hospital Edmonds involving a woman reported missing out of Seattle. The woman told police that her husband had a history of being physically, sexually and mentally abusive. A medical examination did not show any signs of physical assault or injury on the woman.

June 20

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Two men were trespassed from Pheasant Hills Apartments after making threats to residents and using vulgar language.

June 21

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A records check on a van parked at Studio 6 motel turned up a match on a domestic assault suspect out of Edmonds. Mountlake Terrace police did not confirm if the female suspect was at the motel, but the information was forwarded to the Edmonds Police Department.

23100 block 67th Avenue West: A man said his vehicle was prowled on June 19 and a DeWalt hedge trimmer was stolen.

23500 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony assault warrant after police positively identifying him during patrol. The man was taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene on foot. Police K9 was deployed to assist in locating the suspect, but the man eventually turned himself in. A small knife was recovered from his pocket during the arrest.

22900 block 27th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Brier Police Department with a reported verbal disturbance involving two women who had been drinking.

June 22

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man said that his vehicle was stolen while it was parked at his residence. The vehicle was recovered later.

22100 block 53rd Avenue West: A woman said someone shattered her sliding glass door on June 17. She told police she discovered a BB pellet nearby and she believed that is how the suspect(s) broke the door. She estimated it would cost $4,000 t0 $5,000 to fix. The woman also said that she believed someone broke her door because she is transgender. However, police said there was no evidence to support the incident was a hate crime.

6700 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man said that he was being threatened by his female neighbor, who had a history of mental health issues. He said the woman stood outside his front door and threatened to kill him. After arriving at the scene, other neighbors told police that the same neighbor had made similar threats to them.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a commercial alarm triggered at Chevron gas station, where a runaway juvenile male was reported to have stolen hundreds of dollars of merchandise. According to police, the suspect broke a glass window to enter the store, where he stole $300 in food items. The damage to the door was estimated to cost $500 to repair. When the owner arrived, he told police he noticed a broken window at 44th Avenue Market. After investigating the second location, police reported $500 to $600 worth of e-cigarettes were stolen. The damage to the glass was estimated at $500 to repair. Surveillance footage put the suspect near 44th Avenue Market at the time of the incident. The suspect was located near the Chevron and released to the custody of his mother.

June 23

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a man and woman who are dating. The two have a 12-year-old son who was asleep during the incident.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman who are dating. According to the woman, her boyfriend had been drinking and was becoming verbally aggressive with her.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported someone stole golf clubs from his locked vehicle by entering through a faulty passenger window.

June 24

23500 block 58th Avenue West: A man said someone stole his 8-month-old black German Shepherd from a cage located on his girlfriend’s front porch. The man told police he suspected one of his neighbors had something to do with the dog’s disappearance.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported a package containing a Garmin Vivofit watch was stolen from her front porch.

22700 block 72nd Place West: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend during an argument. The couple was known to police from past drug-related incidents. When officers arrived, they observed multiple fresh scratches on the mann’s back that came from a physical assault. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail after being rejected from Lynnwood Jail for having admitted to recently using heroin.

June 25

4300 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman sustained injuries to her hand after it was run over by a vehicle during an argument over face masks. According to the woman, she came back from shopping to discover a note on her car criticizing her for not wearing a mask and having dogs in her parked car. Shortly after the victim discovered the note, the woman who allegedly wrote the note drove up in a vehicle and criticized her for not wearing a mask. While explaining to the woman that she wore a mask inside the store, but not in the parking lot, she said she placed her hand on the woman’s rolled-down window. The victim said that the driver then accelerated, dragging her until she let go of the vehicle. At that point, the victim said she fell and her hand was run over by the rear driver-side tire.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A woman told police that a man attempted to lure her kids into woods. During the interaction, one child said the man had a black dog and a little girl with him. The child told police that the girl appeared to have known the man and did not seem like she was in distress. After searching the area, police reported finding no one who fit the man’s description.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported someone stole two power tools and a custom bicycle from his garage.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton