Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 18-27, 2019

June 18

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend sexually violated her while she was asleep. She said she allowed him to stay at her residence one evening because he is homeless. She said she made it clear he was to sleep on the couch. She woke up to find him taking photos of her private parts while she was asleep. At first he denied it, but later admitted to taking the photos via text message.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported damage done to his vehicle that may have occurred during a hit-and-run incident. The damage included a dent and an inch-long scratch on the passenger-side door. He said it may have occurred while his car was parked in the Cinebarre parking lot or QFC parking lot.

June 20

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic incident after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend kicked in the front door to her apartment. She said they broke up weeks prior to the incident, but he still comes to her apartment sometimes because he is homeless. The man was reported to have shouted expletive insults at her before leaving on foot.

June 21

4100 block 224th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he was reported to have closed a door on his sister’s wrists during an argument. She was reported to have confronted her brother after she found drug paraphernalia that belonged to him. The man said the incident, which occurred at her mother’s home, was an accident.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police arrested a man suspected to be involved in a burglary that police were assisting the Edmonds Police Department with. The man was reported to have had mixed excuses for why he was running away from the reporting party’s yard and how he got a cut on his cheek.

June 22

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a fourth-degree assault warrant out of Kirkland after police responded to a verbal domestic dispute at a residence. No physical violence was reported to have occurred.

June 23

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported he and his wife were robbed at gunpoint in their apartment by two men in their 20s. The suspects were reported to have entered their apartment through the back door. During the incident the suspects demanded access to a safe that the victims did not have. The man said he believed the suspects were looking for a different apartment. The man reported $400 in cash, a $100 Visa gift card and three cellphones were stolen.

June 25

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a DUI at Terrace Park Elementary School. The woman was arrested after returning to the vehicle that was reported to have been associated with an alleged drunk driver at the school’s graduation ceremony. The woman was reported to have shown visible signs of impairment.

June 26

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence incident after a woman reported she was being physically attacked by her son. She said her son showed up at her residence and began to cause a disturbance before pushing her to the floor. The suspect was gone before police arrived and they were unable to find him that evening.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported fraudulent activity after his wife attempted to purchase a motorcycle on Ebay. The seller told the couple to purchase $900 in Ebay gift cards and send him the card numbers.

6100 block Albion Way: A man said his vehicle was prowled while it was parked on the street near his residence at Lakeview Apartments. The vehicle’s left rear window was reported to have been broken to gain entry. The man reported tools were stolen from inside the vehicle. Police recovered a fingerprint from the scene.

23200 block 57th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision while it was parked outside of the Mountlake Terrace Post Office. He said he noticed damage — including white paint transfer — on the left rear corner of his vehicle.

23200 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle was prowled between June 22 and June 23. She reported someone entered her unlocked truck and stole a guitar, speaker, trailer brake, CDs and a record player.

June 27

24300 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a dine and dash that occurred at Getaway Tavern after a man walked out on his bill. The incident was reported to have occurred two days prior to it being reported. The man was reported to have given the server a credit card that did not work and left to smoke a cigarette. He was reported to have not returned after. The bill was $52.50.

4500 block 243rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence after a woman reported her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were arguing. The boyfriend left the residence before police arrived. No physical violence was reported.

4100 block 225th Place Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight. The vehicle was reported to have been parked in front of her residence at the time of the incident. No damage was done to gain entry to the vehicle, because the driver-side door was unlocked. She saidher glove compartment had been searched and a set of keys to her mother’s home were reported stolen.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said his bike was stolen while he was working at Safeway. The bike was reported to have been locked to a bike rack. The bike frame is gray and it has a sticker that reads “auto shift” with the “f” removed from the sticker. The man valued the bike at $65.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton