Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 18-24, 2025

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department responded to 437 incidents during the week of June 18-24, 2025.

Two verbal domestic disturbances were reported, one in the 23900 block of 52nd Avenue West and the other in the 24200 block of 54th Avenue West.

One vehicle prowl was reported in the 23900 block of 52nd Avenue West.

Police reported eight warrant arrests:

23900 block 56th Avenue West

4700 block 237th Street Southwest

6000 block 244th Street Southwest

6000 block 236th Street Southwest

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard

22500 block Highway 99

4300 block 212th Street Southwest

Other reports by date:

June 18

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic violence assault.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a dog bite.

21600 block 46th Place West: Officers attempted to contact a person in crisis who was uncooperative and locked himself in his home. The report was forwarded to Snohomish County Mental Health Services.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a court order violation. Charges for the violation were sent to the courts.

21200 block 41st Court West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

22200 block 38th Avenue West: A homeowner reported that their property had been “egged.”

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Shoplifting suspects were reported, but they fled the area before officers arrived on the scene.

June 19

21600 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Edmonds police with an assault investigation.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: Police assisted Edmonds PD with drone footage of a death investigation scene.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person left a restaurant without paying their bill. The subject was located and cited for the theft.

4400 block 215th Street Southwest: Patrol recovered an unoccupied stolen vehicle.

June 20

23700 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

21900 block 48th Avenue West: A bicycle was found.

19700 block Northbound I-5: An officer determined a driver was impaired during a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

June 21

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic assault report. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

June 22

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was reported but fled before officers arrived. Video surveillance of the theft was obtained and placed into evidence.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A license plate was reported stolen.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: Officers contacted a suspicious vehicle where the occupants appeared to be passed out. The officer determined that the subject in the driver’s seat was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

June 23

23400 block 53rd Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Edmonds police with an assault investigation.

23900 block 59th Place West: Identity theft was reported.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

June 24

21500 block 52nd Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for harassment.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a shoplifting report. The suspect was located and trespassed from the location.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for stealing a cell phone.