Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 17-25, 2021

June 17

23600 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested following an earlier hit-and-run collision in which the red Honda Fit he was driving had struck two other vehicles in the 5000 block of 238th Place Southwest. The man was then observed by witnesses walking away from the scene through a neighboring yard. Police determined that the Honda Fit he had been driving was an unreported stolen vehicle out of Seattle. It had been taken earlier that morning, along with several other items, during a break-in of the vehicle owner’s apartment while she was sleeping. Items recovered included a Samsung tablet, the victim’s purse and a speaker, all of which she said had previously been inside her residence, along with sunglasses and a yellow mask that had been in her vehicle. The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, and trespassing.

June 18

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man told police that his Trump 2020 flag was missing from its pole. Surveillance video showed what appeared to be a male subject dressed in black and another smaller subject wearing a chicken suit approach the flagpole.

Intersection of 66th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest: A woman said she was the victim of a hit-and-run collision. She told police that she was driving through the intersection’s lane for traffic going straight when a white truck in the left-turn lane entered her lane to go straight. The truck struck the front side of her vehicle, resulting in damage to the front left fender and paint. The male driver of the white truck continued without stopping afterward, the victim said.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Fraud was reported after an employee of the Galvin Realty Law Group realized an escrow account check mailed to the Title Guaranty Company was missing and had been deposited by someone else.

June 19

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A car prowl was reported after the victim found the back driver’s-side window of their vehicle was smashed and someone had taken a purse and battery charger from the back seat.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a Ford Fiesta parked at the Taluswood Apartments discovered the car’s back driver’s-side wheel had been stolen, leaving that corner of the car sitting on the ground.

23000 block 52nd Avenue West: A couple had responded to a Craigslist posting of a vacation rental house available and sent three payments totaling $790 to secure a rental agreement. When they arrived at the address of the purported house for rent, its owners had no idea of the arrangement.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for malicious mischief after police determined he was the primary aggressor in a domestic dispute in which he had broken an apartment sliding glass door and a coffee table in addition to pushing over numerous other items onto the floor, including two televisions and a PlayStation.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assault and also resisting arrest following a fight at the 44th Market convenience store. Following a verbal confrontation he initiated with another man inside the store, the suspect pushed the victim later when he was outside of the store and punched him in the face. The aggressor was uncooperative and verbally insulting with police during their investigation, he later spit at officers four to five times and also physically resisted while being placed under arrest.

June 20

No significant incidents were reported.

June 21

22600 block 42nd Place West: A dog owner said he believed someone had tried to poison his German Shepard mixed dog after it experienced difficulty breathing, a fever and was unconscious. The man took his dog to the veterinarian, who said that the dog had ingested marijuana. The dog’s owner said he does not own any marijuana products.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Two subjects were trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel property after they had been verbally hostile toward staff.

6400 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision after her vehicle was rear ended while stopped for a red light. She then attempted to pull over, but the suspect’s vehicle did not stop. The victim, whose rear bumper had some minor scratches, was able to get a license plate number and police developed probable cause to issue a citation, which will be mailed to the suspect.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said her bicycle was stolen from her garage. She had been unloading items from her car into the garage and left the garage door open to go inside her residence for approximately five minutes. Upon returning,she noticed that her Black Cross trail sport bike and a tire kit were missing. The two items were valued at approximately $740.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel because he was causing a disturbance on the property.

22400 block 44th Avenue West: Police who were dispatched to a domestic verbal incident gave both parties domestic violence brochures after determining nothing physical had occurred.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: An officer gave domestic violence pamphlets to a male and female subject following a verbal domestic disturbance.

21900 block Highway 99: An assault occurred at the Red Dragon Casino. An Uber driver went to pick up a passenger and was called a racial slur and threatened after asking the male subject to put on a mask while in his back seat. Both the driver and his passenger exited the vehicle, after which the suspect threw a punch at the driver ,who blocked it and punched the suspect in the face. This agitated the passenger more and he then started to throw food and other items from his belongings at the driver’s vehicle. The driver did not wish to press charges over the incident.

June 22

22500 block 66th Street Southwest: A man told police that after returning home, he found the locked boxes in the bed of his truck were open and several tools — including sockets and wrench sets for power tools — were missing.

Intersection of the Interurban Trail and 220th Street Southwest Street Southwest: Police took custody of items found by a park worker on the Interurban trail including a small photo album, checkbook and rifle bullet. Police were unable to find contact information for the person named on the checkbook. If anyone is missing a checkbook, they should contact Mountlake Terrace PD to see if it is theirs.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to assist a fire call in which trees next to the building and a power line near it were on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before the building received any damage. The fire inspector did not see any obvious signs of arson and it appeared the fire was accidental, possibly related to drug use.

June 23

21900 block 64th Avenue West: The owner of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado reported someone had prowled his vehicle and taken $1,500 worth of tools including a Milwaukee cordless saw, brushless cordless drill motor, cordless impact ¼-inch wrench, Hitachi framing gun, Skilsaw Magnesium 77 worm drive saw and a four-foot-long Stabila level.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man said someone had taken a Husky bag, Graco spray paint gun and paint gun nozzles from his vehicle.

21900 block 58th Avenue West: Car keys were reported as stolen after the owner, whose boyfriend had been changing the oil inside their garage, couldn’t locate them. She said while changing the oil, her boyfriend went to use the bathroom for five minutes, leaving the garage open, and then returned to discover the keys were missing.

June 24

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A mountain bike was stolen after a small triangle window in the passenger door of the victim’s Toyota 4Runner was smashed. The stolen bikewas an older red and yellow Ziegler-Lam C150 with yellow tires, estimated to be worth approximately $200.

June 25

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested at the East Terrace apartments for violating a no-contact order.

