Mountlake Terrace police blotter: June 15-21

June 15

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Alcohol was stolen from a store there. The suspect is known to police and an investigation is ongoing.

A package was reported stolen from a porch in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest.

June 16

A woman was pulled over for holding and using her cell phone while driving. A check of her license showed an outstanding warrant for negligent driving and for driving without a license. She was arrested on those warrants.

A two-vehicle collision was reported in the 6300 block of 220th Street Southwest. One of the involved drivers was arrested for DUI.

June 17

A possible domestic assault was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way. A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

June 18

A theft was reported from a store in the 21000 block of 44th Avenue West. Items valued at $91.44 were stolen. An employee took photos of the suspect and his vehicle and provided the photos to police.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 6500 block of 222nd Street Southwest. It had been given a 72-hour notice on June 15.

Art supplies and a tablet were recovered from a store in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West.

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report a vehicle prowl. Fishing poles, a metal tool box, an air compressor and associated equipment were among the items reported stolen.

June 19

A trespass notice was issued to a subject in the 21200 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A vehicle stolen from King County was found in the 5200 block of 238th Street Southwest. It had incorrect plates on it, which had been stolen from a similar vehicle.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 21400 block of 50th Avenue West. It had been given a 72-hour notice on June 12.

June 20

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A wallet was stolen from an employee break room inside a business there.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5700 block of 242nd Street Southwest. An iPod, charging cords and a small ratchet set were among the items stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5200 block of 242nd Street Southwest. A front passenger window was broken and the vehicle had been rifled through, but nothing appeared to be missing.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5700 block of 242nd Street Southwest. The vehicle had been rifled through, but it was unclear if anything was taken.

A burglary was reported in the 23600 block of 53rd Avenue West. Several electronics, shoes and jewelry were among the items reported missing.

June 21

A mannequin was reported stolen from the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. Only the body of the mannequin was taken — the arms and head were removed before they were placed in a suspect vehicle. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Two suspects and the associated vehicle were identified using the surveillance video. Citations were mailed to both parties. The mannequin is estimated to be worth $500.

A burglary was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. Tools were stolen from a garage.

A trespass notice was issued to a subject in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest.