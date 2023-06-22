Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 14-20, 2023

June 14

6800 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a theft at a business. The investigation is ongoing.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault at a business. Several individuals were involved but officers said none of them were cooperative with the investigation.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A sexual offense was reported at a residence. Police are still investigating the incident.

June 15

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police are investigating a sex crime reported at a residence.

June 16

6300 block of St. Albion Way: A driver was arrested for DUI after they were found unconscious in a running vehicle.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a case of fraud at a residence.

5000 block 240th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: Police investigated a narcotics-related death at a residence.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of malicious mischief.

June 17

22700 block 73rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

4800 block 215th Lane Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

June 18

5500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after they were found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: Multiple subjects were arrested at a local business for robbery.

5300 block 241st Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple charges including sexual assault after forcing the victim into nearby bushes. Police said the victim was able to fight off the assailant and escape. The suspect was located nearby and arrested.

June 19

5600 block 219th Street Southwest: Police responded to a residence for a malicious mischief report.

5000 block 238th Place Southwest: Officers investigated a malicious mischief report.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a vehicle collision.

22100 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen while it was parked at the owner’s residence.

4700 block 223rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

June 20

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for causing a disturbance. Officers said the subject was under the influence of alcohol.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Police investigated a missing person report at Mountlake Terrace Elementary.