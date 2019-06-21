Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 14-20, 2019

June 14

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman reported fraudulent activity against her bank account. She said that after accepting a job as an assistant, she had not received payment for three months of work. When she mentioned it to her new boss, he said he would transfer $2,000 to her account via a money-transferring mobile app, Zelle. She said she then began noticing suspicious activity against her bank account that resulted in her account being frozen for 10 days. After three suspicious deposits were made to her account, she reported multiple withdrawals via Zelle from her accounts she did not authorize. The total amount of the withdrawals was $3,000.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man turned himself in to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for multiple misdemeanor warrants.

June 16

23500 block 59th Place West: A man reported someone stole a Predator 3000 watt power generator that was attached to the rear towing rack on his RV. He reported the lock securing his generator to his RV was also stolen and he believes it was cut. The generator was valued at $598 and the missing lock was valued at $30.

June 17

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report fraudulent activity against her bank account. She reported someone cashed a $50 check intended to pay a credit card bill after altering the amount to $250. No other checks were reported to have been cashed.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police investigated a hit-and-run collision after a man reported his vehicle was struck by another while he was try to merge lanes. He reported the driver of the suspect vehicle refused to merge from the right lane to the left lane. The man reported each time he attempted to merge, the suspect would match his speed to deny him entry into left lane. The man said when he was finally able to change lanes, the man purposefully struck his vehicle in the rear. Police were able to track the suspect’s vehicle by his license plate, provided by the victim.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A Mountlake Terrace High School student was arrested for malicious mischief after he was seen on video surveillance graffiting a window. The student was reported to have written song lyrics on a window.

June 18

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police contacted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to arrange a warrant meet up. The male suspect had a misdemeanor warrant for disorderly conduct.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested at a Shell gas station for a misdemeanor warrant for fourth-degree assault after police ran a check of his license plate.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report her car had been prowled. The vehicle was reported to have been unlocked at the time and the suspect stole a pair of sunglasses. The woman turned over video surveillance footage of the male suspect as evidence.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported a burglary at her home. She said that after stepping out of her residence for 30 minutes, she returned to find her keys were missing. The door was reported to have been unlocked during her absence.

June 19

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the police department to report fraudulent activity against her mother’s bank account. The woman has guardianship over. Her mother, who lives in an assisted-living facility in Maine. The woman reported that $1,645.15 was missing from her mother’s account.

22100 block 39th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. The man was reported to have assaulted his adult son during an argument by grabbing him around the neck and throwing him on the couch. The son reported his father is often verbally abusive. During the man’s arrest, police tasered him and he had a folding knife in his possession. There were also firearms discovered in the residence that the man claims are his, but legally belong to his mother. The residence where the man lives belongs to his mother, whom he cares for.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for reckless driving after he was reported to have driven over the curb, hitting a tree near Subway. The man attempted to flee the scene before police arrived. Police were unable to determine if the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Witnesses reported the man was laughing and willingly driving recklessly. No injuries were reported.

June 20

6800 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the parking garage of a local business. The vehicle’s rear, passenger-side door was smashed out and a backpack was stolen.

6000 block 208th Avenue West: A man was arrested for being suspected of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance after attempting to elude police custody. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Everett. Police apprehended the man at the Douglas Apartments complex. He had 3.3 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after police responded to a domestic disturbance. During an argument, the woman attempted to hit her boyfriend and instead hit their 14-month-old daughter, whom the man was holding at the time.

22300 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after police witnessed him and his girlfriend fighting in their vehicle. The woman had a scratch on her neck from a phone cord she said he held to her neck. The man said the woman was honking the car horn while he was driving the car, putting them in danger. The couple said they had been having relationship issues and both claimed to have suffered from mental-health issues.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton