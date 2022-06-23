Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 13-20, 2022

June 13

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police determined probable cause exists to arrest a man for second-degree burglary and malicious mischief. Surveillance footage at the Terrace Station apartments showed that he had followed a resident into the locked building and entered the apartments’ package room. He then used a hand tool to pry away and steal an iPad, valued at $500, that was attached to the drywall located inside of the room. The drywall was observed to have been damaged during the incident. Based on the surveillance footage, police were able to identify the suspect. However, an attempt to contact him via phone was unsuccessful and the two charges were subsequently sent to the court.

4800 block 214th Lane Southwest: A witness reported seeing a man steal some packages from a residence and then walk north toward the Silver Oak Apartments. An area check did not locate anyone matching the description of the suspect.

21900 block Highway 99: Two vehicle prowls were reported at the Crazy Moose Casino. One of the victims said his girlfriend’s vehicle had its driver’s window broken, but nothing appeared to have been taken. The other vehicle had its rear passenger window broken. The victim said nothing appeared to have been taken, but the vehicle’s center console and glove box had been rummaged through. The cost of replacing the broken window on each damaged vehicle was estimated to be approximately $400.

June 14

6400 block 228th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a single-car collision in which a witness stated the driver had exited the vehicle. The Honda Civic was located off the roadway facing north and it had come to rest against a tree. The driver stated that she could not remember how she left the roadway. She complained of chest and shoulder pain related to the vehicle’s airbag and seat belt. The driver was then transported to Swedish Edmonds as a precaution and her car was subsequently towed and impounded. Police noted that she displayed no signs of impairment.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle-vs.-bicycle collision was reported. A rented Ford Transit van traveling eastbound on 52nd Avenue West was attempting to enter the 7-Eleven parking lot and had turned in front of the bicycle, causing the rider to strike the van’s passenger-side mirror. The male rider fell off of his bicycle following the impact. He was transported to Swedish Edmonds and treated for arm/shoulder injuries. The driver of the rental van was issued a citation via mail.

6800 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee at Destination Marketing, which handles accounts for several businesses, reported that six credit cards belonging to various client businesses had been stolen from inside a desk located in her office. The incident had occurred while the company was holding a morning meeting. She stated that she had contacted the various credit/bank companies and had all of the cards canceled, but that fraudulent purchases had already been made using three of them. Two of those cards had been used in transactions at Best Buy totaling nearly $3,000. The third one was used to charge $81 at a gas station in Lynnwood. Another employee attending the meeting reported seeing a male suspect walk into the office. Surveillance video from another tenant company located in the same business complex showed that the suspect had attempted to gain entry to every office located on the floor.

22300 block 53rd Avenue West: A woman and man were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument between them.

4400 block 223rd Street Southwest: Two men received domestic violence pamphlets after a verbal argument in which nothing physical was reported to have occurred between the two family members.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: Police dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance determined there was probable cause to arrest a heavily intoxicated male subject for domestic violence and obstruction. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

June 15

22800 block 57th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway and arrested a woman for driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was observed to be sleeping in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle and admitted to drinking alcohol earlier. Following field sobriety tests, police determined there was probable cause to arrest her and she was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

24100 block Van Ry Boulevard: A resident reported witnessing two men associated with a white Cadillac sedan stealing catalytic converters. Upon arrival, police did not observe a Cadillac in the area. The witness stated he head a sawing noise, looked out his window and noticed the two men going underneath two vehicles. The suspects then got into their running Cadillac and drove out of the parking lot. Both victim vehicles were observed to have had their catalytic converter cut off.

June 16

5700 block 227th Street Southwest: A resident reported that gas was siphoned from her car sometime recently. The vehicle did not have a locking gas cap and there was no visible damage to her car.

5100 block 230th Street Southwest: A resident reported that a diamond ring she valued at approximately $5,000 was missing. The victim stated that she had recently found some of her rings on the ground around her nightstand and noticed a diamond ring was missing as she was picking them up.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument between them.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a woman for having an outstanding warrant and transported her to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

June 17

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police determined probable cause existed to charge a man with domestic violence assault after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend — an employee at Safeway –while she was on a break from work. The suspect reportedly punched the woman multiple times in the face while she was inside his truck. He then drove off with the victim still inside, continuing to punch her as he drove erratically. The vehicle popped a tire while making a turn and the suspect pulled the truck over and fled on foot. The victim gathered her belongings and walked back to the store, where staff called 911. Police located the suspect vehicle at the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 206th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. A K9 track was conducted but police did not locate him. The victim had visible injuries including a bruised swollen left eye and a contusion on her right forehead. Medics evaluated her injuries and then transported her to the hospital for further evaluation. A citation charging the suspect with domestic violence assault was sent to the court.

Intersection of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard: Police attempted to stop a Ford Crown Victoria traveling northbound on Van Ry Boulevard because it did not have any license plates displayed. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and the officer chose not to pursue for safety reasons.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: An assault with a weapon was reported at Azteca. Several witnesses stated a man upset about a truck that he felt was parked too close to his car had initially made several threatening and racially discriminatory statements to the vehicle’s owner and had also pushed him. The suspect then got into his car, backed out of the parking stall and stopped so that the parked truck was blocked in. The suspect was reported to have then opened his vehicle’s driver’s door and pulled a holstered gun out of its door pocket, racking its slide before fleeing the scene in his vehicle. Police were able to identify the suspect who had just finished eating at Azteca and paid with a credit card. They located him at his residence in Lynnwood and he admitted to being at the restaurant and having an argument outside about parking. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest him for brandishing a weapon, assault, a hate crime offense and harassment. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

June 18

No significant incidents were reported.

June 19

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: While patrolling the Safeway parking lot, police contacted the occupants of a vehicle that was running and provided them with domestic violence pamphlets after the man and woman reported they had been arguing but nothing physical had occurred.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A male subject and a female subject were both trespassed from the 7-Eleven property for a period of one year.

22900 block 58th Avenue West: Police responding to a verbal domestic dispute provided two roommates, one male and one female, with domestic violence pamphlets after both confirmed that no assault occurred.

22800 block of northbound Interstate 5: Police assisted the Washington State Patrol with locating a man on the freeway shoulder who was reported to be walking in and out of traffic. The subject’s responses were not coherent, his behavior was erratic and several times it appeared like he was going to fall down. It was apparent he either suffering from a mental crisis or was under the influence. At one point during the dialogue, the man became agitated and it was determined that he needed to be detained for his safety and to prevent him from possibly running into traffic. He was subsequently detained and aid was summoned to transport him to the hospital.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Two residents reported that their debit cards had recently been stolen after receiving a bank notification that the cards had been accessed and $100 had been withdrawn. After receiving a message from a family member, they later found one of the debit cards located outside of their front door and had since canceled the other one. The case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation.

23100 block La Pierre Drive: The owner of a Chevy Impala reported that it was prowled and her vehicle’s registration and a pocketknife, valued at $25, were taken. She stated the car was undamaged and may have been left unlocked.

June 20

23400 block 53rd Avenue West: A resident reported that several items were stolen from his front yard. The items included a plastic children’s wagon, a radio-controlled car, eight empty containers and various art-and-craft materials such as glass products and candle-making equipment. The total value of the items taken was estimated to be $500.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: A hit-and-run collision was reported after the owner of a Nissan Rogue discovered its passenger-side rear quarter panel was damaged. There was a note located on her windshield with a name and phone number stating that they had “bumped” the victim’s vehicle. She attempted to call the number but was unsuccessful in reaching anybody. In addition, the poor penmanship made the name and phone number nearly unreadable. Subsequent attempts by police to call several variations of the phone number were unsuccessful in contacting anyone. Damage to the victim’s vehicle was estimated to be more than $1,000.

Intersection of 241st Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West: A collision was reported in which a speed limit sign had been knocked down and was lying on the ground. It appeared that the pole had been struck, causing it to bend and knocking the sign off of the pole that was dented where the impact had occurred. Nothing else in the area appeared to have been damaged and it was unknown when the collision occurred.

