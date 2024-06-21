Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 12-18, 2024

June 12
6300 block of 219th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
23900 block of 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
3400 block of 204th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business.
June 13
7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported. An individual was arrested for indecent exposure and prostitution.
22300 block of 48th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
7100 block of 226th Place Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A missing person was reported at a residence.
June 14
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.
5500 block of 238th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
4800 block of 225th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
23400 block of 56th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
6000 block of Saint Albion Way: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.
23400 block of Lakeview Drive: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
June 15
23600 block of 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported. The driver was located and arrested for the offense.
June 16
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol located a stolen vehicle. The driver failed to stop for officers and fled in a reckless manner. The vehicle was not pursued.
5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: A death was investigated at a residence.
4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. During the incident an individual damaged property, discharged a firearm and fled prior to police arrival.
21700 block of 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
June 17
6300 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for moving violations.The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
23500 block of Hedlund Avenue: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault and malicious mischief.
7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.
6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report. An individual was arrested for punching a bus driver.
21600 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offenses of harassment and malicious mischief.
23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Patrol located and recovered a stolen vehicle.
5300 block of 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing was report at a residence. Two individuals were arrested for the offense.
June 18
4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
5800 block of 224th Place Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.
