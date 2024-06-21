Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 12-18, 2024

June 12

6300 block of 219th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

23900 block of 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

3400 block of 204th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business.

June 13

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported. An individual was arrested for indecent exposure and prostitution.

22300 block of 48th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

7100 block of 226th Place Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A missing person was reported at a residence.

June 14

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.

5500 block of 238th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

4800 block of 225th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

23400 block of 56th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

6000 block of Saint Albion Way: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.

23400 block of Lakeview Drive: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

June 15

23600 block of 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported. The driver was located and arrested for the offense.

June 16

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol located a stolen vehicle. The driver failed to stop for officers and fled in a reckless manner. The vehicle was not pursued.

5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: A death was investigated at a residence.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. During the incident an individual damaged property, discharged a firearm and fled prior to police arrival.

21700 block of 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

June 17

6300 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for moving violations.The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

23500 block of Hedlund Avenue: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault and malicious mischief.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report. An individual was arrested for punching a bus driver.

21600 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offenses of harassment and malicious mischief.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Patrol located and recovered a stolen vehicle.

5300 block of 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing was report at a residence. Two individuals were arrested for the offense.

June 18

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

5800 block of 224th Place Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.