Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 11-18, 2021

June 11

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Three male roommates were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument in which police determined nothing physical had occurred.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested after violating the conditions of a protection order that stated she could not be within 1,000 feet of her ex-boyfriend’s residence.

21900 block Highway 99: A white Ford F-250 reported as stolen was pulled over and its male driver arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. He was found to be in possession of multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and a small spring-loaded spike. The vehicle was confirmed stolen, and the man was also charged for making or possessing motor vehicle theft tools for the spike, which police believed allowed him to bypass the vehicle’s ignition tumbler and then start it without the key.

June 12

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at the Ace Hardware after employees observed a male suspect steal tools and leave in a black car with no license plate on it and tinted windows. They reported that the man had walked up to the counter with a Milwaukee M18 hammer drill/impact driver kit and a Milwaukee M18 circular saw and asked if they had individual batteries. Upon being told those would be in aisle 3, the suspect said he’d have to think about it and then ran out the front door and got into the back seat of the car that left the scene.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A man said that someone had broken into his white GMC Safari work van while it was parked outside of his apartment. The victim discovered the driver’s side door was ajar and that his black ION speaker valued at approximately $150 had been stolen from the passenger seat along with a stack of miscellaneous papers. He also found a broken-off key in the ignition and a set of keys that did not belong to him.

June 13

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said that the remote surveillance camera that was installed in her carport had been stolen.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Safeway after a man exited the northwest door with a cart of merchandise, which set off an alarm. He was then observed driving away in a silver car with tinted windows that had been parked in the back alley. The total value of the merchandise taken, which included alcohol, was unknown at the time of the report.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for malicious mischief after breaking a small wooden hutch and flipping over a shelving unit during a verbal argument with his girlfriend.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was arrested for assault and malicious mischief after biting her boyfriend’s finger, which drew blood, during an argument and then breaking a large mirror and multiple dishes belonging to the Studio 6 hotel where they were staying. Total damages were estimated to be between $120-$220.

June 14

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police were called to Jackson’s Food Store after an employee reported receiving counterfeit money. A female subject had bought $20 worth of gas with a $100 bill. After the clerk gave her the remaining $80 in change, the store’s manager determined the bill was a fake. The two employees approached the female and were able to get the $80 given as change back but she did not pay for the $20 worth of fuel and drove off.

5700 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from the property after U.S. Bank employees said he had been making them uneasy and then refused to leave.

June 15

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported after the manager of the Studio 6 hotel discovered graffiti damage to the new fence on the east side of the property.

4600 block 223rd Place Southwest: A woman said that someone had prowled her 2013 Ford F-150 truck and taken her disabled parking placard, $10 cash, Buck folding knife, roadside kit and first aid kit from inside the vehicle.

21700 block Highway 99: A man told police that someone had broken into his green Toyota Tundra truck while it was parked at the Red Dragon Casino. The back driver’s-side and the front passenger-side windows were both broken, and the man said a black climbing backpack containing miscellaneous climbing gear valued at $300 had been taken. The cost to repair the damaged windows was estimated to be $900.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstances were reported after a female custodian for Cedar Crest Elementary School said she found a skinned cat face in a field. When police contacted her, the custodian said that earlier in the afternoon a group of students at recess had found the cat’s head in the upper field on the property. The animal control officer was consulted and said the cat had been eaten, most likely by a coyote.

June 16

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported assault at O’Houlie’s Pub. A man had allegedly pepper sprayed, punched and then pushed another man to the ground, causing minor injuries, following a verbal confrontation about money. The suspect who had assaulted the other man had already left the scene when police arrived, and witnesses confirmed the events of the physical incident. The bar’s manager requested that the suspect be trespassed from the premise, and a criminal citation for assault was sent to the court for mailing.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: A woman said she received a call from a man claiming to be with Amazon and stating there were issues with her account. He provided details about her personal information, which led the victim to believe his claim and she then allowed his request for remote access to her computer. Once inside the computer he was able to gain access to her Social Security number, driver’s license, and banking and credit card numbers.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: During a traffic stop, a man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and cited for driving with a suspended/revoked license.

June 17

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police found probable cause to arrest a man for malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and interfering with reporting a domestic violence. The man had taken and then destroyed a letter in the possession of his wife, who is in the process of getting a divorce from him. The letter was from the Seattle Police Department about an earlier rape case that allegedly involved her husband. The wife said that while she was visiting the estranged couple’s dog, her husband had balled up the letter and flushed it down the toilet in the Studio 6 hotel room where he was staying. The wife believed he did so in an attempt to prevent her from contacting the Seattle detective, because he didn’t want to be charged with the reported rape. When police then attempted to contact the man, he refused to answer the door for approximately 30 minutes. Employees of the hotel said they wanted the man trespassed from the property.

23100 block 58th Avenue West: A male driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle with no valid operator’s license without valid identification and placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Two subjects, one male and one female, were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal domestic disturbance after police determined no threats were made and no assault occurred.

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: Following a verbal incident regarding ownership of tools, two men were both provided domestic violence pamphlets after police determined nothing physical occurred.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a construction site after a security camera company reported they were live video monitoring a male subject on the south side of the building in a fully fenced and locked area with numerous no trespassing signs. When police arrived, they were not able to locate the suspect after a conducting a search using both a K9 and a drone unit.

June 18

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported being the victim of a vehicle prowl overnight. Someone had gone through the vehicle’s interior, and papers from the glove box were strewn about. There were no signs of forced entry, and she was not sure how they got into the vehicle as it locks automatically with a key fob. The victim was unsure at that time if anything was missing.

