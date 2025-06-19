Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 11-17, 2025

June 11

6400 block 225th Place Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a business.

5800 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.

June 12

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A trespasser at a business was arrested for the offense in addition to possessing a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a reported court order violation at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.

June 13

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for theft reported at a business.

5200 block 230th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a theft from a vehicle reported at a residence.

4600 block 228th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health report at a business.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a suspicious person report at a business. The subject was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of a controlled substance, and an outstanding warrant.

June 14

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Two subjects in a suspicious vehicle were arrested for outstanding warrants.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A subject in a suspicious vehicle was arrested for being in physical control of the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

23500 block 53rd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

June 15

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a substance abuse report at a business. A subject under the influence of narcotics was creating a disturbance and was trespassed from the property.

22300 block 52nd Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for theft reported at a residence.

June 16

22100 block 58th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a burglary report at a business. The investigation continues.

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a court order after being stopped for registration violations.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to a missing person report at a residence. The investigation continues.

June 17

4300 block 226th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

23900 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Police assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted by officers and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

