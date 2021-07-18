Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 9-16,2021

July 9

6700 block 228th Street Southwest: Two patio chairs were stolen from the front porch of a residence overnight. Surveillance footage showed a white SUV, with no license plate attached to the back, back into the driveway whereupon a male exited the driver’s seat and loaded the chairs into the vehicle before driving away.

23900 block 60th Street Southwest: A woman reported being the victim of a vehicle prowl overnight after she discovered the vehicle’s registration and seat covers were missing.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police provided a man and a woman with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument in which both said nothing physical had happened.

July 10

21700 block 55th Avenue West: A man reported his Toyota Highlander had been stolen from his front lawn overnight.

22700 block 61st Avenue West: A stolen Jeep Wrangler, from Seattle, was recovered after it was found by a resident parked in the grass sometime overnight.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.

22800 block 58th Avenue West: While conducting a welfare check and attempting to locate a vehicle that was reported to have been involved in a kidnapping in Marysville, police determined that someone had stolen its front license plate. The owner of the vehicle, who works at Safeway, said the correct front plate was on it when she left for work in the morning and surveillance footage from the store showed a white male in a white Chevrolet Equinox taking the plate off her vehicle, which is the same model and color. The suspect then drove off. Police determined that the front license plate now on the employee’s vehicle belonged to a 2005 white Chevrolet Equinox that had been reported stolen.

July 11

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: Residents reported someone had stolen their red mailbox and the wood post it was attached to. They thought it unlikely any important mail was missing as the male owner has a post office box for important mail. The missing mailbox and post were estimated to be worth approximately $50.

Intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision wasreported after the victim’s car, which was headed westbound and traveling straight through a green light, was struck on its driver’s side by a dark blue Ford Focus. The Focus had been traveling eastbound and attempted to turn northbound in the intersection. The victim pulled over in a nearby parking lot and said the driver of the Ford Focus pulled over to ask if both her and the passenger in her vehicle were OK, then proceeded to leave the scene without providing any contact or insurance information. The driver who fled was described as a dark-skinned male in his late teens to early 20s. A passenger in his vehicle was described in the same manner and said to be wearing a beanie hat. Both the driver and passenger in the vehicle that was struck declined aid. Damage to the victim’s car was estimated at approximately $3,000, and included both of its driver’s side wheels and a large scrape running the length of the car.

July 12

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after someone who had access to the Regus office space attempted to get inside one of the locked cabinets and caused damage over the weekend. An employee said the only way to get access to the office space on weekends is to use a key card provided to clients. Upon her arrival Monday morning, the employee noticed that a cabinet handle, which was already broken and held on with tape, was partially hanging — which was unusual — and that a locked drawer attached to her desk had been partially pried open and left loosely hanging. Nothing was reported missing and there was no damage or signs of forced entry into the office space.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: An employee of the Crazy Moose Casino reported that her vehicle was broken into while she was working. The passenger-side front window of her black Acura MDX was completely broken, and the victim said a black lunch bag that contained her driver’s license, a credit card and her cell phone had been taken from inside the vehicle. Surveillance video showed a dark four-door sedan with no front license plate attached park in the stall next to the victim’s vehicle. A short time later, the car’s driver exited the vehicle, approached the passenger side of her vehicle, and then got back into their vehicle and drove away.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A man playing tennis at Mountlake Terrace High School returned to his silver Toyota Highlander and found its driver’s-side rear window smashed out. The victim said his vehicle was not rummaged through and nothing was stolen as his backpack and personal items were all still inside. The vehicle was parked by the sports courts and police checked inside and around it to see if a stray baseball or tennis ball might have broken the window but didn’t find anything.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel property at the request of an employee who said the man was staying in a room past checkout and had not paid.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A concerned party turned keys into the police station after finding them in the 22600 block of 52nd Avenue West.

July 13

4400 block 229th Place Southwest: Animal control issued a dog-at-large infraction following a dog bite incident. A male subject had been walking his dog past a residence when an unleashed dog ran out of an open garage and bit his dog. The resident said the dog was only visiting for the weekend and belonged to his daughter’s fiancée. He was subsequently issued the infraction because the officer determined he was the person responsible for the dog at the time the incident had occurred.

4800 block 236th Avenue West: A property owner of a house being remodeled arrived to discover the front door’s deadbolt lock was not locked and a corner bedroom window had recently been broken, most likely by a rock sitting on the ground inside. The victim said he had previously put wood dowels on all of the windows for extra security and noticed the dowel was taken out of the broken window and was also sitting on the floor. He said nothing was stolen but noted the location had previously been burglarized in April 2021.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was damaged by two male subjects while it was in the parking lot of the Nile Shrine Golf Course. While the man was sitting in the clubhouse, his keys had started flashing due to the vehicle’s alarm going off, and when he went to investigate he discovered the truck’s driver’s front left window was broken out and the door panel was damaged by the glass. There did not appear to be anything taken from the vehicle and the man stated that a witness in the parking lot had observed a Toyota Celica drive up next to the truck and that two males, both wearing black hoodies, had gotten out of the Celica.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman turned in fireworks for destruction at the police station.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police attempted to contact a man so they could return a passport belonging to him, after it was found in the old patrol room at the police station. They did not get a response and the passport has been placed into evidence for safekeeping.

23600 block 49th Avenue West: Two subjects, one man and one woman, were both provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal altercation, in which police determined nothing physical had occurred.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A hit-and-run collision was reported after the vehicle’s owner realized it had recently been damaged, while parked, with white paint transferred onto her vehicle.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: Two suspects punctured a hole in the gas tank of the victim’s Chevy truck. The suspects were described as a man and a woman, both white in their mid 20s to early 30s, of average height and stocky build. The woman was said to be carrying a backpack and both suspects ran northbound once they were discovered.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police determined probable cause existed to charge a woman with theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. A male acquaintance had picked her up following a request she made on social media, which indicated she needed a ride to meet up with friends. He then stopped at the Shell gas station to purchase cigarettes and upon returning to his vehicle discovered she was gone and had taken his black Colt 1911 .45 caliber pistol with a loaded magazine, which had been stored under his driver’s seat. He attempted to contact the woman again via a social media messaging app, but she had since blocked him. Dispatch advised that the woman had an outstanding felony warrant and was also a convicted felon. Police conducted a search of the area, but she was not located.

July 14

24000 block 54th Avenue West: A resident provided police with surveillance footage of the incident that shows a white male in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a green jacket, brown shorts and carrying a backpack try the doorhandle of the reporting party’s Subaru Forester. There was no damage to his vehicle and no items were taken.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for malicious mischief and an outstanding warrant after he broke the bedroom window of an apartment with his hand. The man stated he was locked out of the apartment and did not intend to break the window while repeatedly hitting it in an attempt to wake up his family inside the residence. Family members inside the apartment said that the man had previously lived there but had been kicked out a few days prior for not paying rent. They stated that he doesn’t have a house key and they don’t want him to live there anymore.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a man for violating a protection order restricting him from contacting his ex-wife.

July 16

4000 block 228th Place Southwest: A man reported being the victim of mail theft after noticing all 12 of the cul-de-sac’s mailboxes were open and had mail taken from them. He said it had also happened previously on July 13, 2021.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A woman noticed that her driver and passenger doors were not fully closed. Upon further inspection, she realized someone had stolen several items overnight including a purse that contained her driver’s license, debit card and credit card. Also missing were headphones and sunglasses. The vehicle was not damaged although the victim did notice some marks on the passenger-side window’s rubber trim.

