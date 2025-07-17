Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 9-15, 2025

July 9

4600 block 226th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

22700 block 58th Avenue West: Officers responded to a trespass report at a residence.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

July 10

5800 block 237th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Harassment was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was arrested for outstanding warrants.

July 11

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault report at a business. A subject was arrested for the offense.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

July 12

16400 block Ash Way: A driver who was stopped for moving violations was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of narcotics.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A trespass was reported at a business.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

21600 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers responded to a court order violation at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report. The investigation continues.

21700 block SR99: A harassment report was filed at a business.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of behavioral health concerns at a residence.

July 13

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A subject was arrested for assault at a business.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant after being stopped for registration violations.

23400 block 66th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

July 14

23400 block 55th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

6000 block 219th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

6100 block 236th Street Southwest: A behavioral health concern was reported.

23100 block 56th Avenue West: A trespass complaint was reported at a business.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a business.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a narcotics complaint. A subject was arrested for the offense.

23300 block Cedar Way: Theft was reported at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

July 15

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver who was stopped for moving violations was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

8000 block I-5: Patrol observed a vehicle collision. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.