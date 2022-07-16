Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 8-14, 2022

July 8

4900 block 221st Street Southwest: A woman was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief after she damaged her male roommate’s Xbox and a clock during verbal arguments over guests in their home.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police were called to the Cedar Plaza QFC at 11:14 p.m. after a man left the store with a shopping cart full of items that he did not pay for. The man, who was carrying a green backpack and riding a black bike, was spotted and stopped by officers. He admitted to taking the items, which were in his backpack. The stolenitems were returned to the store and the suspect will receive a citation in the mail for third-degree theft.

July 9

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance at the Red Dragon Casino, where the shift manager reported that a customer was refusing to leave, and was swearing and being aggressive. After the intoxicated suspect refused to leave the premises, he was arrested for first-degree trespassing and booked into jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers were called to a room at the Studio 6 motel for reports of a disturbance. Upon arriving, they found a man outside the room with blood stains on his clothing. After receiving no response from anyone inside the room, officers broke in and found a woman hiding in the bathroom with a bloody lip. The man, meanwhile, jumped from the stairwell, breaking his ankle. The man was taken to Providence Medical Center for treatment, and police established probable cause to issue him a citation for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Police recovered a truck that had been stolen overnight. The victim said she had last seen her truck around 11 p.m. the night before.

July 10

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A woman was arrested and booked into jail for telephone harassment after continually calling and texting her ex-boyfriend.

22800 block 58th Avenue West: A man said he received a call from a man “with a South American accent” who claimed to be from his bank. The caller convinced the victim to purchase $2,000 worth of Visa gift cards at Safeway, and the victim then relayed information about the cards to the caller over the phone.

July 11

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police were dispatched to the Studio 6 motel for a disturbance between two parties who are married but legally separated. The husband allegedly ripped keys out of his wife’s hand, causing deep cuts to her finger, and also pushed her out of their vehicle while she was trying to remove items from it. The husband fled the scene and police put out an alert for him, advising they have probable cause to arrest him for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: A woman called police to report that she had pulled her car over on 48th Avenue West to look at her phone when her vehicle was struck by a Frisbee from the nearby Frisbee disc golf course at Terrace Creek Park. While the Frisbee didn’t appear to have done any damage to the vehicle, the woman said she was approached by two male golfers who called her names and blamed her for the fact the frisbee hit her car. Police said they didn’t believe the Frisbee was thrown maliciously and also noted that the victim had parked her car legally on the roadway.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A resident reported that he has not been receiving some of his mail and that the mailboxes at his apartment complex have been open when he checks.

July 12

22900 block 66th Avenue West: A woman told police she heard loud noises around 6:50 a.m. and saw two subjects crawl out from under her neighbor’s car and leave in a maroon Subaru. A check of the vehicle revealed that its catalytic converter was missing.

4300 block 214th Street Southwest: A man said he accidentally left his car unlocked overnight and when he came out to the vehicle in the morning he found his glove box and trunk open. A speaker valued at $150 and an emergency first aid kit valued at $200 were stolen.

July 13

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that two people in her apartment complex had lit fireworks in the parking lot, which landed near a group of young children. The subjects had left the area prior to police arrival. No one was injured in the incident.

70oo block 220th Street Southwest: An employee of Energy Works told police that someone used a piece of hose to siphon an estimated five gallons of gas overnight from one of the company vehicles parked in front of the building.

July 14

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman told police that someone had broken into her residence July 9 and stole landscaping tools. She also believed that some of her children’s electronics were stolen.